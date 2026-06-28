AMA Mourns the Passing of AMA Assistant Track Racing Manager Dan Bromley

(Photo Credit: American Flat Track)

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 27, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association is deeply saddened by the passing of AMA Assistant Track Racing Manager Dan Bromley, who passed away Saturday, June 27, following a racing incident that took place during the American Flat Track Lima Half-Mile II, in Lima, Ohio.

Dan was a valued and beloved member of the AMA team and a talented and passionate flat track racer. As Assistant Track Racing Manager he brought dedication and expertise to the job. On the track, he embodied the spirit that defines flat track racing — grit, skill, and an unshakeable love for two wheels.

He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, the racing community, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The AMA extends its heartfelt condolences to the Bromley family during this incredibly difficult time.