AMA Mourns the Passing of Motorcycling Pioneer and AMA Hall of Famer Mary McGee

McGee served as a driving force for women riders throughout her remarkable life

Photo Credit: Willie Browning

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Nov. 29, 2024) — The American Motorcyclist Association mourns the loss of motorcycling icon and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Mary McGee — a pioneer for women riders — who passed away on Nov. 27. She was 87 years old.

As one of the first women to race motorcycles in motocross and road racing events in the United States, McGee inspired generations or women riders across the country with her acts of courage despite facing backlash due to her gender.

“Mary McGee devoted her life to promoting the motorcycling lifestyle to women throughout America, and did so with unrelenting passion and spirit,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “Her contributions to motorcycling will never be forgotten, and her legacy within our sport will live on forever.”

Born in Juneau, Alaska, on Dec. 12, 1936, McGee spent much of her youth away from motorcycling. McGee moved to the continental United States at a very young age to live with her grandparents in Iowa. In 1944, McGee’s family moved to Phoenix, Ariz.

McGee’s love for auto racing began in the 1950s. In 1957, her focus shifted to motorcycling as she hopped aboard two wheels for the first time, learning to ride on a 200cc Triumph Tiger Cub that she bought from a friend.

Soon after, McGee became the first woman in the United States to hold an FIM license.

Getting her start in road racing — with the goal of improving her car racing skills — McGee shifted to dirt racing in 1963, competing in an AMA District 37 enduro aboard a 250cc 1962 Honda Scrambler.

In 1967, McGee became the first woman to ride the Baja 500. Eight years later, McGee completed the event ­— which is typically a two-person race — solo.

McGee continued to compete ­— racing both motorcycles and cars — until 2011. Throughout her career, McGee remained a steadfast ambassador for motorcycling, encouraging people — most notably, women — to ride.

For her efforts as a competitor and advocate for women in motorcycling, McGee was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2018.