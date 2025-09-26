AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Norm McDonald Passes Away

Photo Credit: AMA Archives

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 26, 2025) —The American Motorcyclist Association offers its sincere condolences to the family and friends of AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Norm McDonald, who passed away on Sept. 25 at 93 years old.

McDonald’s impact on motorcycling was vast, as he enjoyed success as a racer, tuner and businessman within the industry.

Despite growing up with a love for speed, McDonald’s parents would not allow him to own a motorcycle — so he filled that void with hot rods and drag racing until he finally purchased a bike when he turned 17. After a brief stint in the Navy from 1952-’55, McDonald’s love for motorcycling only grew, and he purchased his second bike and began his racing career shortly after.

In 1957, McDonald, along with fellow AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Ken Johnson, opened K&N Motorcycles in Loma Linda, Calif., as a service shop, with Johnson working during the days and McDonald working at night. The shop would also help springboard the future of another Hall of Famer, Malcolm Smith, who started working there at 17 years old.

Eight years after opening K&N Motorcycles, McDonald and Johnson formed K&N Engineering, where they developed handlebars, fenders, fork braces and the revolutionary K&N Air Filter, which was used across virtually every form of motorcycle racing.

During this time, McDonald sponsored a wide range of racers, including his sons Phil and Sam, grandson Tyler, and son-in-law Ted Boody, among others.

McDonald relocated to Tulsa, Okla., in 1971, and split the K&N business with Johnson, focusing solely on the dealership side of things. Soon after, McDonald opened dealerships in Tulsa and Wichita, Kan.

McDonald was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2013.

Watch McDonald share his motorcycling story at www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqNsBW83dME.