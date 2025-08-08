AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Kawasaki H1 Mach III Raffle Bike Winner Revealed

AMA Hall of Fame unveils 1985 Kevin Schwantz-replica Suzuki GS750 Superbike as its new raffle bike

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Aug. 8, 2025) — Each year at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, the AMA draws one lucky name as the winner of its AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame raffle bike.



This year, the Hall of Fame raffled off a 1970 Kawasaki H1 Mach III, one of the most legendary old-school superbikes in existence. Dinah Lutz of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., took home the ultimate prize when her ticket was picked as the winner by AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Grand Marshal and AMA Hall of Famer Brad Lackey on Saturday, July 26.



The H1 holds a close place in Lutz’s heart, as her husband rode the same motorcycle throughout the mid-1970s.



“My initial reaction to winning the bike was disbelief,” Lutz said, “as we entered the raffle to support the AMA Hall of Fame Museum with little hope or expectations of winning. This beautifully restored and iconic three-cylinder two-stroke Kawasaki caught my husband’s attention from his memories of riding one.”



Lutz added that she plans to show off the bike at local motorcycle events and share her story of winning the AMA Hall of Fame raffle.



“It’s an honor to win and be the next caretaker of this piece of motorcycle history,” Lutz said.



While Lutz secured a new bike to add to her collection, the AMA Hall of Fame also unveiled its new raffle bike — a 1985 Suzuki GS750 complete with a special, AMA Superbike livery to commemorate the legacy of AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer and 1993 500cc Grand Prix World Champion Kevin Schwantz’s iconic racing career.



Schwantz burst onto the AMA Superbike scene in a big way back in 1995, riding a Yoshimura-built — and very trick — Suzuki GS750 to three wins and a seventh in the final standings.



That motorcycle was replaced by a Yoshimura-prepped GSX-R750 in 1986, but it remained a legendary machine in AMA Superbike annals.



To celebrate that season and Schwantz’s legendary career, the AMA Hall of Fame commissioned a street-going replica of that Yoshimura-Suzuki GS750 Superbike, complete with period 18-inch Dymag magnesium wheels — just like the ones on Schwantz’s racebike — a Yoshimura exhaust, billet rearsets, race-spec shock, modified frame, oil-cooler, steel-braided brake lines, and a luxurious paint job.



The replica even has easily-removable No. 289 number plates, just like the racer’s, along with a Kevin Schwantz signature on the fuel tank.



Whether you choose to ride this two-wheeled slice of history or just display it in your living room or garage, this custom-built, one-of-a-kind AMA Superbike replica is sure to impress for years to come.



Get all the details on the bike, and purchase raffle tickets, at americanmotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame/support-the-hall-of-fame/featured-raffle-bike/.