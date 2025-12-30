AMA Looks Back on 2025 and Turns Attention Toward America 250 Celebration in 2026

AMA enjoyed another year filled with motorcycling milestones and sets its sights on celebrating America’s 250th anniversary

Photo Credit: Willie Browning

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Dec. 30, 2025) — With 2025 nearly in the rearview mirror, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) wishes its members and riders around the country a happy and joyous new year.



In 2025, the AMA enjoyed another year filled with rights wins, racing achievements, community growth and, most importantly, countless hours of riding. The organization hosted several outstanding events, including AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days and AMA Hall of Fame Days, launched a brand-new racing results center, oversaw several championship-winning teams and individuals in international competition, and aided in the push to establish inherent risk laws across the country, among other accomplishments.



While this year was another memorable one in the AMA’s illustrious 101-year history, the organization looks ahead to 2026 and the year-long celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary. Since its establishment in 1776, the United States has stood as a bastion for freedom throughout the world, and the AMA has fully embraced that standing while advocating for the rights of motorcyclists across this great nation.



“We wish all motorcyclists around the country a happy and safe new year. As we reflect on this year, we are proud of our efforts to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling, as we have for the last 101 years,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “Looking ahead to 2026, the AMA will recognize the 250-year history of our nation and the freedoms it champions through various measures throughout the year.”



In honor of this special anniversary, the AMA has unveiled an exclusive America 250 logo, featuring the Stars and Stripes, as well as the nation’s iconic red, white and blue color scheme, which complements the AMA’s own branding.



Going along with the revamped logo, the AMA is releasing a new membership package in honor of the 250th anniversary. The AMA America 250 Membership Package is comprised of a limited-edition AMA America 250 membership card and gear, including a t-shirt, pin, decal, neck gaiter — all carrying the AMA America 250 branding — and an AMA motorcycle flag. This membership package is available for $51.



For more information regarding the AMA’s America 250 Membership Package, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/members-community/members/extra-mile/america-250/.