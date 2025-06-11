AMA Hosts Leaders from Congress and Industry for 2025 Ride to Work Day in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 11, 2025) — On Monday, June 9, 2025, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) organized and hosted Ride to Work Day on Capitol Hill. The AMA government relations staff brought together lawmakers, congressional staff, industry stakeholders, manufacturers and motorcycle rights advocates to highlight the importance of the motorcycling lifestyle and culture.



The event received strong support from the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus with attendance by Reps. Tim Walberg (R-MI-07), Troy Balderson (R-OH-12) and Derrick Van Orden (R-WI-03). Reps. Mike Bost (R-IL-12), Mike Collins (R-GA-10), Warren Davidson (R-OH-08), Claudia Tenney (R-NY-24) and Don Bacon (R-NE-02) also attended.



“As Chairs of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus, it was an honor to host the second annual Ride to Work Day at the U.S. Capitol. Whether it’s on a Harley, Buell, BMW, Indian, etc., millions of Americans from all walks of life rely on motorcycles as a means of transportation or recreation, and we’re proud to celebrate this tight-knit community,” Rep. Walberg said. “The Ride to Work Day is a great opportunity to highlight motorcycle interests at the national level, and we’re grateful to the U.S. Park Police and all the members and riders who participated in the event. As we ride past the historic sites in Washington, D.C., we’re proud to advocate for motorcyclists’ freedom to responsibly enjoy the open road or off-road trails.”



A welcome addition this year was the attendance of BMW, Buell Motorcycle and Indian Motorcycle. These manufacturers joined Harley-Davidson, and all four provided demo bikes for attendees.



Attendees were given the opportunity to ride demo motorcycles from these manufacturers early in the evening. Following legislative work on Capitol Hill, members of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus and event attendees gathered at the American Legion for an escorted ride through Washington D.C., into Virginia, arriving at George Washington’s Mount Vernon. The ride was escorted by officers from the United States Park Service.



Also in attendance were individuals from the Motorcycle Riders Foundation (MRF) and the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC). Alongside the AMA, these organizations advocate for rider rights and support policies that expand the motorcycling community.



A special thank you to American Legion Post 8 in Washington, D.C., for hosting multiple events for the AMA, their positive impact on the local community and support for our veterans.



“Ride to Work Day in Washington, D.C. provides an opportunity to bring together decision-makers at the highest level and discuss issues impacting motorcyclists,” AMA Washington Representative Zach Farmer said. “We are fortunate to have elected officials in Congress who are motorcycle enthusiasts and continue to support the AMA. The addition of BMW, Buell and Indian providing demo bikes this year — alongside Harley-Davidson — is a product of the AMA taking initiative and creating these opportunities.”



Also, the AMA’s Government Relations Department met with members of the United States Department of Transportation on Tuesday, June 10, regarding issues that impact motorcyclists around the country. The AMA met with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s Senior Advisor Team and covered several topics, including the National Agenda for Motorcycle Safety, rules surrounding autonomous vehicles, the Recreational Trails Program, the Motorcycle Advisory Council and much more.



For more information regarding the AMA’s legislative mission, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/.