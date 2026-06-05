AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship Set for July 30-Aug. 2

Photo Credit: AMA Archives

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 5, 2026) — The 2026 AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship will run July 30-Aug. 2, with a wide collection of classes for racers to compete in.

AMA National No. 1 plates will be on the line during the four-day event, hosted by the Flying Dutchmen Motorcycle Club on the Flying Dutchmen Motorcycle Club Grounds in New Ulm, Minn.

“We’re grateful to the Flying Dutchmen Motorcycle Club for their efforts in hosting this outstanding racing event, which will include some of the most skilled hillclimb racers in the country,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “We anticipate another great few days of racing and look forward to getting out to Minnesota for this event.”

In addition to AMA National No. 1 plates, four special awards will also be up for grabs during the AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship. The AMA Hillclimb Racer of the Year, AMA Vet/Senior Hillclimb Racer of the Year, AMA ATV Hillclimb Racer of the Year and AMA Youth Hillclimb Racer of the Year will all be awarded at the conclusion of the competition.

The fastest competitor will also be crowned the King of the Hill during the event. The riders with the 10 fastest times during the weekend will compete for the title in a one-run class at the end of the event on Aug. 2.

Based in New Ulm, and in operations since 1947, the Flying Dutchmen Motorcycle Club is one of Minnesota’s longest-running motorcycle clubs. More information regarding the organization can be found at flyingdutchmenmotorcycleclub.com/.

Learn more about the AMA’s hillclimb efforts at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/off-road/hillclimb/.