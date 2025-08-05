AMA Congratulates Class Champions and Special Award Winners of 2025 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

Enzo Temmerman emerges as the 2025 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award recipient

Photo Credit: Align With Us

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Aug. 5, 2025) — After an outstanding week of competition, the American Motorcyclist Association awarded No. 1 plates to 36 class champions at the 2025 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, which ran July 28-Aug. 2 at the famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.



The AMA also bestowed five special awards to racers who showcased their overall ability throughout the week of racing. Chief among those awards was the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award, which was earned by Enzo Temmerman, who showcased the necessary ability and professionalism needed for success at the professional level.



“Of my 25 years attending the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, this has been the most rewarding by far,” AMA Deputy Director of Racing Mike Burkeen said. “There were plenty of historic moments, outstanding racing action and overall positivity shining throughout the event and we are so grateful to MX Sports, the racers and their families for maintaining the brilliance of this wonderful event.”



Temmerman rode clean all week en route to the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award, winning five of six motos in the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport classes, to claim a pair of national championships.



Deacon Denno emerged as the 2025 AMA Amateur Racer of the Year thanks to victories in the 250 B (2-1-1) and the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C (1-2-2) classes.



The 2025 AMA Youth Racer of the Year was awarded to Sawyer Gieck of Alpine, Wyo., who swept all six motos he raced to cruise to victories in the 85cc (10-12) Limited and 85cc (10-12) classes.



After a victory in the Masters (50+) class, in which he swept all three motos, Gregory Pamart raced his way to the 2025 AMA Vet/Sr. Racer of the Year award.



In addition to the outstanding special award winners, there were plenty of historic moments that were noteworthy. Yumena Berning, who hails from Pleasanton, Calif., became the first female racer to land on a podium in an open class — outdueling several boys for the honor — in the 65cc (7-9) Limited class. Just hours later, Raycin Kyler became the first female class champion in an open class, claiming the 65cc (10-11) Limited Class title aboard her Cobra.



List of 36 AMA National Championships and 2025 Winners: