AMA Congratulates 2026 AMA Supercross Champions

Ken Roczen earns first-career 450 AMA Supercross Championship, Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies win 250 West and East classes, respectively

Photo Credit: Ryne Swanberg

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 10, 2026) — After another outstanding season of racing, the American Motorcyclist Association congratulates the three champions of the 2026 AMA Supercross season, which concluded Saturday, May 9, in Salt Lake City.

After a tight back-and-forth throughout the season, Ken Roczen of Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki Team edged out Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence for the AMA Supercross 450 championship by just three points. After seven Top 5 championship finishes — including a pair of runner-up seasons in 2016 and 2021 — Roczen finally reached the mountaintop of the 450 class in 2026, becoming Suzuki’s first 450 champion since AMA Hall of Famer Ryan Dungey in 2010.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing swept the 250 classes in dominant fashion, as Haiden Deegan secured the 250 West crown in the 12thround of the season in St. Louis, while Cole Davies wrapped up the 250 East title chase during the 15th round in Philadelphia.

“This season of AMA Supercross was memorable, with the 450 title fight coming down to the very last race of the season,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “We are grateful to all of the fans that followed along this season, and we are happy to congratulate Ken Roczen, Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies on their respective championships.”

Entering the final round of the season with a 332-331 points lead over Lawrence, Roczen’s fifth-place finish in Salt Lake City was just enough to hold off the Aussie contender — who finished seventh — and secure his first championship. Roczen finished with 349 points on the season, in addition to five wins, producing seven podium finishes across the final eight rounds of the season.

“I was an emotional wreck today. It was not an easy task by any means. I’ve been exhausted, physically and mentally, over these past few weeks, but I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little kid. This is just a testament of you never give up,” Roczen said. “Anybody, at any age, whenever you’re competing and you feel anxiety, you feel strange emotions that rob your energy, you’re not alone. I feel those too, but I don’t give up. I work on it daily and [the championship] is how it pays off. You can do it too.”

Deegan captured his second consecutive AMA 250 West championship, capturing podium finishes in eight of 10 races, including seven victories on the season. The Temecula, Calif., native led the class for most of the season and finished his dominant campaign with 233 points.

“I’m so grateful. This 250 career has been insane,” Deegan said. “I’m not done ticking [championships] off and we’re coming to the 450 Class swinging.”

Also racing aboard a Yamaha, Davies saw similar success in the AMA 250 East championship race. Davies rolled to the championship with nine podium finishes and six victories while racking up 231 points across 10 rounds.

“[This championship] means everything to me and my family. We’ve sacrificed everything to come over here [and race in the U.S.]. I cannot thank them enough,” Davies said. “All the hard work, the ups and downs, it’s all worth it now. This track was treacherous, but we got it done. A dream come true.”

The AMA also congratulates Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Garrett Marchbanks and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Caden Dudney, who earned the AMA Rookie of the Year in the 450 and 250 classes, respectively.

Learn more about AMA Supercross at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/professional-racing/ama-supercross/.