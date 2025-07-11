AMA Congratulates 2025 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award Winner Bodie Paige

Kristen Rodrigues claims Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award, while 18 racers earn AMA No. 1 plates

Photo Credit: Tim Lester

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 11, 2025) — After a week of outstanding racing action at the 2025 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill., the American Motorcyclist Association congratulates Bodie Paige, winner of the 2025 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award, and Kristen Rodrigues, winner of the 2025 Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award.

Both Paige and Rodrigues rose to the occasion on the dirt track, while also maintaining a high level of professionalism and intellect outside of competition. The AMA also congratulates Youth Racer of the Year, Jackson Joiner, and Vet/Senior Racer of the Year, Adam Beldyga.

“Bodie had an unbelievable showing in Du Quoin, as he showcased his remarkable talent in all four disciplines,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “Not only is he a phenomenal racer, but he has a great head on his shoulders, which will serve him well at the professional level.”

Paige surged past the competition with a class win in the Open Heavyweight class on his way to winning the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award.

“[I felt] nothing but happiness,” Paige said about winning the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award. “It hasn’t quite come to me yet, but it’s hard to believe that I go pro next year. We’ve definitely come a long way, my whole team and everyone who supports me. It’s a special moment for sure and I definitely won’t forget it.”

Rodrigues claimed the Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award thanks to her stellar performance in the classroom and strong racing during the weeklong event in Du Quoin, Ill. This is the second-consecutive year in which a female has took home the honors, after Meghan Greimel claimed the award in 2024.

“Kristen is a tremendous talent on the racetrack, but also has an excellent knack for academics,” Saillant said. “Although she is lightning quick, her talents far exceed the track and she has a very bright future both as a racer and in whichever field she decides to study.”

The complete list of AMA amateur national champions crowned at the 2025 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship includes:

50cc Production Chain Drive (4-8)

Cruise Texter

Willow Street, Pa.

50cc Production Shaft Drive (4-8)

William Cato

Dennison, Minn.

65cc Modified (7-11)

Cruise Texter

Willow Street, Pa.

65cc Production (7-11)

Odin Music

Pinconning, Mich.

85cc Modified (9-11)

Wesley Settle

Effingham, Ill.

85cc Modified (9-13)

Jackson Joiner

Bakersfield, Calif.

85cc Production (9-13)

Jackson Joiner

Bakersfield, Calif.

Veteran (30+)

Adam Beldyga

Chesaning, Mich.

Senior (40+)

Adam Beldyga

Chesaning, Mich.

Super Senior (50+)

Dave Tyo

National City, Mich.

Masters (60+)

Dave Tyo

National City, Mich.

Women 122cc and Up (12+)

Meghan Greimel

Havre De Grace, Md.

250cc Production

Jed Fyffe

Jindera, Australia

250cc Modified

Jed Fyffe

Jindera, Australia

250cc — Open Singles

Sam Drane

Forbes, Australia

450cc Production

Sam Drane

Forbes, Australia

450cc Modified

Sam Drane

Forbes, Australia

Open Heavyweight

Bodie Paige

Helensvale, Australia