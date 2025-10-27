AMA Celebrates Successful AMA Hall of Fame Days

Photo Credit: AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 27, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association hosted a large group of AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers, industry leaders and motorcyclists at its campus from Oct. 23-26 for AMA Hall of Fame Days!



“AMA Hall of Fame Days is a grand celebration of all of the amazing individuals in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame that have helped foster a thriving motorcycle community throughout the United States,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “This week reminds us of how strong motorcyclists are when we work together, and the strides that we have made as a community to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling.”



AMA Hall of Fame Days kicked off with the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 23, during which six incredible motorcyclists were welcomed into the Hall of Fame. This year’s Hall of Fame class included Dana Bell, Chris Carter, Colin Edwards, Joe Kopp, Chad Reed and Ryan Young.



The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was followed by a cocktail reception at the Hall of Fame Museum. The festivities included a Hall of Famer autograph session and a silent auction.



On Friday, Oct. 24, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Heritage Adventure Ride took riders on a scenic journey throughout Southern Ohio, starting from the AMA Campus.



The AMA Adventure X Time Trials opened the full day of activities on Saturday, Oct. 25, and allowed racers to compete on the adventure loop on the AMA’s Campus. Immediately following the AMA Adventure X Time Trials, the AMA Pitbike Moto ran on the motocross track, featuring hours of exciting racing action in a variety of classes. Trials Inc. also hosted a round of Vintage Trials on the AMA’s campus.



Concluding the festivities was the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Night on the evening of Oct. 25. The AMA welcomed vendors, food trucks and motorcyclists to its campus, and held a 50/50 raffle and a screening of Motorcycle Mary — including a seminar by Ruth Belcher, Amanda Knapp and AMA Board Member Maggie McNally regarding the life and legacy of the late AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Mary McGee.



All proceeds from AMA Hall of Fame Days went toward the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) that financially supports the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.



Those interested in donating to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and supporting its mission to preserve the rich history of motorcycling in America may do so at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame/support-the-hall-of-fame/donate/.