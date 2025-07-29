AMA Celebrates a Successful Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Presented by Turn 14 Distribution in 2025

Attendees, partners and sponsors once again help deliver the greatest motorcycle event on Earth

Photo Credit: Mariah Lacy

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 29, 2025) — Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution — one of motorcycling’s largest single-weekend events, featuring National Championship vintage racing and North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet — brought tens of thousands of motorcyclists to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, on July 25-27.



Owned and organized by the American Motorcyclist Association and co-promoted by track owner Green-Savoree Racing Promotions, the annual event raises money for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that funds the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame’s mission to promote and preserve the history and heritage of motorcycling in America.



“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is the best weekend in American motorcycling, and it wouldn’t be possible without a long list of partners, sponsors, volunteers, AMA staff and supporters from all corners of motorcycling,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “We appreciate everyone who helped make this weekend possible, supporting our celebration of vintage bikes, community and freedom on two wheels.”



The Grand Marshal for the 33rd running of the event was AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer and 1982 500cc Motocross World Champion Brad Lackey, who spent time greeting fans, participating in question-and-answer sessions and signing autographs.



“Lackey was one of the defining motocross racers of the 1970s and ’80s, making him an excellent choice for Grand Marshal of this year’s AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days,” Dingman said. “Lackey exemplifies the spirit and excitement of the event, and it was an honor to have him lead many of the weekend’s festivities.”



This year’s featured marque was Suzuki, and a couple impactful anniversaries were celebrated, including 50 years of Suzuki RMs — launched in 1975 with the original RM125 — and 40 years of GSX-Rs — represented by the first-generation GSX-R750 in 1985.



“Having Suzuki as the featured marque proved perfect, as this was the year to celebrate the anniversaries of both RMs and GSX-Rs,” said AMA Editorial Director Mitch Boehm. “Examples of both were on display in the AMA Hall of Fame tent, and we appreciate Suzuki being on site, as well as various friends of the AMA who brought bikes for our special Suzuki display this year.”



AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula thanked the many companies who supported the event financially.



“A huge thank you to Permco, who was our title sponsor for the third year in a row,” Kula said. “We also appreciate Turn 14 Distribution, who was the event’s presenting sponsor. Other sponsors and vendors included Yamaha, B’laster, SSR Motorsports, Royal Enfield, Motorcycle Classics, All Balls Racing, Kenda Tire, American Motor Drome Company, Biltwell, Classic British Motorcycle Club, Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club, Motorcycles and Coffee, Skidmark Garage, Moto Motion, Mimi & Moto, STACYC, Iron Pony, Blendzall, Southern Honda Powersports, Legends and Heroes, Motorcycle Ohio, Liquid Labs, Diana Lemonade, Ryvid Motorcycles, Cometic Gasket, Klotz Lubricant, Brake Free, Mecum Auctions and Kabuto Helmets.



“Our friends at Suzuki, Yamaha, Royal Enfield and Harley-Davidson,” Kula continued, “also had demo bikes for attendees to test ride throughout the weekend. We can’t thank them — and all these companies — enough for their support, especially since the proceeds help support the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.”



AMA Chief Operating Officer James Holter expressed appreciation for the AMA’s most important operational partner for the event, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



“Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has become synonymous with AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days for good reasons: few, if any, other facilities in the country could accommodate an event as diverse and expansive as this one has become,” Holter said. “That starts with the people on Mid-Ohio’s team, including owners Kevin Savoree and Kim Green, and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course President Craig Rust. I also would like to personally thank Security Manager Paul Alterio and Safety Manager Brian Sipes who every year go above and beyond to ensure AMA members and all event support staff are safe, entertained and free to have fun and do their jobs.”



One of the elements of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days that Mid-Ohio supports so well is the massive swap meet — the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America. The VMD swap meet was bigger than ever this year, selling out completely several days before the event.



AMA Marketing & Communications Director Joy Burgess thanked AMA members for helping make the event another grand success — as well as the AMA membership services team for providing excellent member service over the weekend.



“Our main goal at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days,” Burgess said, “is to put on an event that allows our members to enjoy the thrill and freedom of two wheels while celebrating the history of motorcycling. We enjoyed the chance to meet and hear from our members, and we appreciate all the members who attended, and the many new ones who joined.”



In addition to AMA President & CEO Rob Dingman, several other AMA Board members were in attendance volunteering and supporting the event, including Directors Brad Baumert, Maggie McNally, Chris Cox, Chandler McCallum and Faisel Zaman and former board members Mark Hosbach, Robert Pearce and Gary Pontius. They supported the event in racing, swap meet operations and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame collections management, among other activities.



Many AMA members, including AMA-chartered and partner organizations, also were involved as volunteers.



“More than 100 volunteers — including 75 AMA member volunteers, volunteers from the AMA-chartered Christian Motorcyclist Association and our partner Motorcycle Ohio — came out to help,” said AMA Membership Event and Program Manager Makenzi Martin. “We can’t thank them — as well as our AMA staff — enough for committing their time and efforts to make AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days a success.”



Vintage racing at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is huge, with thousands of race entries every year in vintage motocross, trials, hare scrambles, flat track and road racing.



“This was one of the most successful AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days race programs ever,” said AMA Racing Manager Jeff Canfield, who oversaw the motocross and off-road activity. “We could not execute for so many racers in so many disciplines without the help of a number of partner organizations and volunteers.”



Canfield thanked AMA Volunteers, Baja MX Incorporated, the Christian Motorcycle Association, Log Road MX, Mandi Mastin, Trials Inc., WERA, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and staff, the Bagger Racing League, eScore Electronic Event Scoring, Kevin Kelly, RaceLine Ministry, Acerbis, MotoAmerica and the Roadracing World Action Fund for soft barriers along the road race course.



For flat track racing, Canfield thanked the Ashland County Fairgrounds, Baer Racing, and the flaggers and officials that helped make the race a success.



AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is the country’s premier celebration of vintage motorcycles and one of the largest single-weekend motorcycle events each summer. To learn more about AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, read stories from the event and see photos, visit VintageMotorcycleDays.com.