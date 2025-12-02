AMA Applauds Changes Made to America the Beautiful Pass

America the Beautiful Pass will once again cover two motorcycles per pass at national parks

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Dec. 2, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) applauds the recent announcement from the U.S. Department of the Interior regarding changes made to the America the Beautiful Pass (Annual Pass), which will once again cover two motorcycles per pass at national parks across the United States, starting in 2026.



“We welcome the Department of the Interior’s decision to restore the America the Beautiful Pass to its previous policy, once again allowing two motorcycles to be covered under a single pass,” AMA Director of Government Relations Nick Haris said. “We are grateful to our members, to Rep. Walberg, and to the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus for their efforts in ensuring motorcyclists are treated fairly and can continue accessing our nation’s treasured national parks.”



The AMA was at the forefront of this issue, working to restore the 2024 provision that allowed two-motorcycles entry per Annual Pass. In February, the AMA Government Relations Department sent a letter to Secretary Burgum urging the Department of the Interior to reconsider the change, which inadvertently limited admission to only one motorcycle per pass. This 2024 change aimed to reduce fraud and move towards digitization, however, it did not go through a traditional rulemaking process and failed to solicit input from the AMA and other stakeholders.



Following outreach to Secretary Burgum, the AMA worked closely with Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI-05), the co-chair of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus, to introduce H.R. 4386, the America the Beautiful Motorcycle Fairness Act. This bill aimed to reinstate the two-motorcycle provision and restore parity among visitors arriving by car, bicycle, or motorcycle. Thanks to the work of the AMA, Rep. Walberg and his staff, H.R. 4386 was gaining traction, recently passing the House Natural Resources Committee by voice vote. This legislation played an instrumental role in outlining the provisions now included in the 2026 administrative change by the U.S. Department of Interior.



“As a member of the motorcycling community, I’ve experienced firsthand the joys of riding on two wheels through our scenic national parks. I’m glad to see President Trump and Secretary Burgum reverse a 2024 policy change that unfairly penalized motorcyclists visiting America’s national parks, making them more affordable and accessible for riders,” Walberg said. “I’ve been proud to lead this effort in the House by introducing the America the Beautiful Motorcycle Fairness Act and helping advance it through the Natural Resources Committee. We must continue our work to codify this decision and ensure parity for riders and families who travel on two wheels for generations to come.”



The AMA is a committed force in the fight to protect the right to ride throughout the country. For more information regarding the AMA’s Government Relations efforts, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/.