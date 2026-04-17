AMA Announces Team USA Roster for 2026 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 17, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association has set the 11-person roster for the 2026 United States Junior Motocross Team at the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, running July 4-5 in Jinín, Czech Republic.

“These 11 racers represent the future of our sport, and we look forward to seeing them compete on behalf of the United States at the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in July,” AMA Deputy Director of Racing Mike Burkeen said. “We know this group will represent our country with professionalism and an unmatched competitive spirit during the competition in the Czech Republic.”

In the 65cc class, the United States will be represented by Jax Baker, Yumena Berning, Carter Holmes and Abshur Hall. Berning joins Raycin Kyler (2025) as the only American female racers to compete in the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship.

Joey Vicari, Chase Brennan and Austin Keller will compete on behalf of the Stars and Stripes in the 85cc class in the Czech Republic.

Racing in the 125cc class will be Noxx Lewin, Gauge Brown, Sawyer Gieck and Chase Dashiell.

Jeff Cernic will remain in his role as team manager, leading Team USA’s efforts during the distinguished international competition.

The future of professional motocross will be on display at the 2026 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, which pit the brightest up-and-coming stars in the sport against one another on the international stage. For more details, visit www.fim-moto.com/en/sports/view/fim-junior-motocross-world-championship-8236.