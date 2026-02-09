AMA Announces Schedule for Beta AMA National Dual Sport Series

Series to feature 18 exciting riding events that span the country
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Feb. 9, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association announced the schedule for the 2026 Beta AMA National Dual-Sport Series, which will feature 18 outstanding recreational riding events hosted by AMA charter organizations.
With events in Florida, California, Pennsylvania and several other states across the country, the Beta AMA National Dual Sport takes riders through some of America’s most scenic back roads and single-track trails.
Sponsored by Beta USA, one of America’s largest manufacturers of off-road motorcycles, the AMA Dual Sport Series is designed for serious off-road-oriented dual sport motorcycles.
At the end of the series, all participants are entered into a raffle, with one lucky rider winning a Beta motorcycle.
“We support the AMA Dual Sport Series because we share the same passion: the freedom to explore,” Beta USA Marketing Manager Bryan Wunsch said. “By sponsoring this series, we aren’t just showcasing our brand; we are ensuring that the dual-sport community has organized, high-quality, and sustainable events to enjoy.”
The full list of Beta AMA National Dual-Sport Series events can be found below:
- Feb. 28-March 1: Brooksville, Fla.; Devil’s Creek Dual Sport
- April 17-19: Plantersville, Ala.; Perry Mountain Motorcycle Club Tower Run
- April 18-19: Bixby, Mo.; Show Me 200
- May 30-31: Lock Haven, Pa.; Durty Dabbers Great Adventure Dual Sport
- June 6-7: Wabeno, Wis.; Ride for Research
- June 12-14: Flagstaff, Ariz.; Mountain Madness
- June 13-14: New Plymouth, Ohio; Baby Burr
- June 27-28: Big Bear Run, Calif.; Big Bear Run
- Aug. 1-2: Logan, Ohio; Copperhead Dual Sport
- Sept. 12-13: Dover, Tenn.; LBL 200
- Sept. 19-20: Columbus, Ind.; Buffaloe 500
- Sept. 19-20: Newark, N.Y.; Monkey Butt 2 Day
- Sept. 26-27: Wabeno, Wis.; Big Woods 200
- Oct. 3-4: Mount Solon, Va.; Shenandoah 500
- Oct. 3-4: Boyne Falls, Mich.; Wolverine Dual Sport
- Oct. 31-Nov. 1: Port Elizabeth, N.J.; Hammer Run Dual Sport
- Nov. 7-8: Prescott Valley, Ariz.; Howlin’ at the Moon
- Nov. 27-28: Palmdale, Calif.; LA-Barstow to Vegas
For more details regarding the series, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/riding/off-road-riding/dual-sport-riding/beta-ama-national-dual-sport-series/.
For more information on Beta Motorcycles, head over to betausa.com/.