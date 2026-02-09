AMA Announces Schedule for Beta AMA National Dual Sport Series

Series to feature 18 exciting riding events that span the country

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Feb. 9, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association announced the schedule for the 2026 Beta AMA National Dual-Sport Series, which will feature 18 outstanding recreational riding events hosted by AMA charter organizations.

With events in Florida, California, Pennsylvania and several other states across the country, the Beta AMA National Dual Sport takes riders through some of America’s most scenic back roads and single-track trails.

Sponsored by Beta USA, one of America’s largest manufacturers of off-road motorcycles, the AMA Dual Sport Series is designed for serious off-road-oriented dual sport motorcycles.

At the end of the series, all participants are entered into a raffle, with one lucky rider winning a Beta motorcycle.

“We support the AMA Dual Sport Series because we share the same passion: the freedom to explore,” Beta USA Marketing Manager Bryan Wunsch said. “By sponsoring this series, we aren’t just showcasing our brand; we are ensuring that the dual-sport community has organized, high-quality, and sustainable events to enjoy.”

The full list of Beta AMA National Dual-Sport Series events can be found below:

Feb. 28-March 1: Brooksville, Fla.; Devil’s Creek Dual Sport

April 17-19: Plantersville, Ala.; Perry Mountain Motorcycle Club Tower Run

April 18-19: Bixby, Mo.; Show Me 200

May 30-31: Lock Haven, Pa.; Durty Dabbers Great Adventure Dual Sport

June 6-7: Wabeno, Wis.; Ride for Research

June 12-14: Flagstaff, Ariz.; Mountain Madness

June 13-14: New Plymouth, Ohio; Baby Burr

June 27-28: Big Bear Run, Calif.; Big Bear Run

Aug. 1-2: Logan, Ohio; Copperhead Dual Sport

Sept. 12-13: Dover, Tenn.; LBL 200

Sept. 19-20: Columbus, Ind.; Buffaloe 500

Sept. 19-20: Newark, N.Y.; Monkey Butt 2 Day

Sept. 26-27: Wabeno, Wis.; Big Woods 200

Oct. 3-4: Mount Solon, Va.; Shenandoah 500

Oct. 3-4: Boyne Falls, Mich.; Wolverine Dual Sport

Oct. 31-Nov. 1: Port Elizabeth, N.J.; Hammer Run Dual Sport

Nov. 7-8: Prescott Valley, Ariz.; Howlin’ at the Moon

Nov. 27-28: Palmdale, Calif.; LA-Barstow to Vegas

For more details regarding the series, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/riding/off-road-riding/dual-sport-riding/beta-ama-national-dual-sport-series/.

For more information on Beta Motorcycles, head over to betausa.com/.