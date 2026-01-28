AMA Announces New Additions to Member Deals and Discounts Benefits for 2026

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 28, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association announces new additions to its Deals and Discounts member benefit program, which provides AMA members with access to exclusive discounts to some of motorcycling’s leading brands.



With AMA Deals and Discounts, AMA members can save on a wide range of motorcycle-related products and services. With brands like Bohn Body Armor, ASV Inventions, ZeroFit and so many more involved in the program, an AMA membership can more than pay for itself thanks to these significant savings. These select deals encompass motorcycle essentials, apparel, publications, events, maps, accessories, rentals, and more.



“The AMA Member Deals and Discounts program is one of the most noteworthy benefits of being an AMA member,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “With the large collection of discounts available, AMA members can save hundreds of dollars each year on their favorite motorcycle products. We are grateful to our partners for providing our members with access to their outstanding products at member-only prices.”



Several new brands have been recently added to the AMA Deals and Discounts program. AMA members can now take advantage of exclusive deals from the following brands:

Blendzall

Brake Free

Bugslide

Engine Ice

FMF Racing

FodSports

Guts Racing

HeliBars

Phoenix Handlebars

Rabaconda

Rides4Fun

Summit Racing

Explore the full list of AMA Deals and Discount benefits — which put money back in your pocket — at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/members-community/members/deals-and-discounts/.



To learn more about becoming an AMA Deals and Discounts partner, email AMA Business Development Manager at mkula@ama-cycle.org or Sales and Events Specialist Alex Boehm at aboehm@ama-cycle.org