AMA Announces Extension with AX Promotions as AMA Arenacross National Championship Promoter

Photo Courtesy of AX Promotions

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 10, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association announces an extension with AX Promotions for the company to promote the AMA Arenacross National Championship Series in 2026 and beyond.

“AMA Arenacross has returned to its former glory over the past three years, and much of that is due to the hard work and ingenuity of our promoting partner,” said AMA Deputy Director of Racing Mike Burkeen. “We believe AX Promotions is the right organization to continue that success, and we appreciate their continued commitment to take the series to new levels, developing and growing the discipline.”

Arenacross is motocross racing on tight indoor tracks in front of an arena full of fans. The AMA Arenacross National Championship Series showcases the best Arenacross racers in the country, and also fields multiple amateur classes based on skills, age and displacement.

“We are thrilled to be back with the AMA as the promoter for AMA Arenacross,” said AX Promotions Managing Director Shawn Smith. “At AX Promotions, we’re pumped to fuel the momentum of the prestigious National Championship, showcasing the best of both the premier division and amateur classes. Our commitment is to drive unparalleled growth and deliver electrifying experiences for riders and fans in this iconic championship series.”

According to Smith, for the 2026 season the series will return to key venues like Daytona Beach, but the schedule will also include some new and exciting venues that will be announced soon.

For more information about AMA Arenacross, visit https://americanmotorcyclist.com/motocross-arenacross/ or https://arenacrossusa.com/.