AMA Announces 2026 Member Sweepstakes Prizes

AMA-negotiated program offers comprehensive liability coverage for chartered organizers

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Feb. 4, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association announced the new slate of prizes for the 2026 AMA Member Sweepstakes.



Members who join — or renew — their membership within the calendar year are automatically entered into the annual AMA Member Sweepstakes and have the opportunity to win a collection of incredible moto prizes.



“The AMA Member Sweepstakes is just one of the many outstanding benefits that come with being an AMA Member,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “We are so grateful to our industry partners for providing us with some amazing products, particularly Kawasaki, which is partnering with us to give away a bike this year.”



A wide collection of prizes will be awarded to various new and renewing AMA members, most notably the grand prize of the 2026 Kawasaki KLE 500 SE.



There is also a collection of annual prizes, including:

Aerostich Darien Jacket

ASV C6 Pro Pack or Holiday Street Pro Pack and Set of Three Y Handle Socket Tools

Cardo Systems Packtalk Edge

In addition to the annual prizes, there are also a wide variety of items available through the quarterly drawings, which are pulled four times a year. Those prizes include:

ASV Set of 4 Dirt or F3 Street Levers

Bohn Armor Pant & Shirt Set

ChatterBox Bit 2 Hands-Free Bluetooth

Mimi and Moto’s 3 Book Bundle

Slacker With Wireless Remote

Strider Bikes Strider Sport

Third Eye Design InView2

The AMA also draws names monthly for a few other giveaway items for our members. Those prizes are:

ASV Set of 3 Y Handle Socket Tools

Bohn Body Armor Skull Cap

Butler Motorcycle Maps BDR or G1 Map

Motion Pro BeadPro Tire Bead Breaker and Lever Tool Set

Nelson Rigg: Defender Extreme Motorcycle Cover

Warm & Safe 12V USB Adapter

AMA T-Shirt

Check out all of these prizes and find the AMA Member Sweepstakes rules at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/members-community/members/member-sweepstakes/.



Do you want a chance to win these fantastic prizes? Join or renew your membership at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/members-community/members/join-the-ama/.