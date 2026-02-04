AMA Announces 2026 Member Sweepstakes Prizes

AMA-negotiated program offers comprehensive liability coverage for chartered organizers
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Feb. 4, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association announced the new slate of prizes for the 2026 AMA Member Sweepstakes.
Members who join — or renew — their membership within the calendar year are automatically entered into the annual AMA Member Sweepstakes and have the opportunity to win a collection of incredible moto prizes.
“The AMA Member Sweepstakes is just one of the many outstanding benefits that come with being an AMA Member,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “We are so grateful to our industry partners for providing us with some amazing products, particularly Kawasaki, which is partnering with us to give away a bike this year.”
A wide collection of prizes will be awarded to various new and renewing AMA members, most notably the grand prize of the 2026 Kawasaki KLE 500 SE.
There is also a collection of annual prizes, including:
- Aerostich Darien Jacket
- ASV C6 Pro Pack or Holiday Street Pro Pack and Set of Three Y Handle Socket Tools
- Cardo Systems Packtalk Edge
In addition to the annual prizes, there are also a wide variety of items available through the quarterly drawings, which are pulled four times a year. Those prizes include:
- ASV Set of 4 Dirt or F3 Street Levers
- Bohn Armor Pant & Shirt Set
- ChatterBox Bit 2 Hands-Free Bluetooth
- Mimi and Moto’s 3 Book Bundle
- Slacker With Wireless Remote
- Strider Bikes Strider Sport
- Third Eye Design InView2
The AMA also draws names monthly for a few other giveaway items for our members. Those prizes are:
- ASV Set of 3 Y Handle Socket Tools
- Bohn Body Armor Skull Cap
- Butler Motorcycle Maps BDR or G1 Map
- Motion Pro BeadPro Tire Bead Breaker and Lever Tool Set
- Nelson Rigg: Defender Extreme Motorcycle Cover
- Warm & Safe 12V USB Adapter
- AMA T-Shirt
Check out all of these prizes and find the AMA Member Sweepstakes rules at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/members-community/members/member-sweepstakes/.
Do you want a chance to win these fantastic prizes? Join or renew your membership at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/members-community/members/join-the-ama/.