AMA Announces 2025 U.S. Motocross of Nations Team

Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton and Haiden Deegan to represent the United States at the 2025 FIM Motocross of Nations

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Aug. 9, 2025) — The United States will be well-represented by a trio of world-class motocross racers when it hosts the 2025 Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Motocross of Nations, which will be held Oct. 3-5 at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Ind.



Three AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross champions will take the reins of the American team in 2025, as two-time 450SX (2020 and 2022) and four-time AMA Pro Motocross (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022) champion Eli Tomac, 2023 450SX and 2024 AMA Pro Motocross 450 champ Chase Sexton, and reigning 250SX West champion Haiden Deegan — who also claimed the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross 250cc title — will don the Stars and Stripes during this year’s event.



After long-time team manager Roger De Coster — an AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer — announced his retirement in late July, AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier will lead the United States’ efforts in the international competition.



“To serve as team manager for the United States Motocross of Nations team is an honor of a lifetime,” Pelletier said. “We have a tremendous team in place this year, with three racers that have already proven their championship-winning pedigrees. We look forward to competing in front of our fans and defending our home turf this year!”



A previous Motocross of Nations champion, who helped the United States to glory as a member of the 2022 gold medal team, Sexton reclaims his spot on the American team in 2025.



“It’s an honor to represent Team USA at this year’s Motocross of Nations, especially with the event being held at Ironman Raceway alongside Eli Tomac and Haiden Deegan,” Sexton said. “It’s extra special for me with the race taking place so close to where I grew up. I can’t wait to race in front of many hometown fans and represent my country on home soil.”



Another member of that title-winning 2022 team, Tomac returns for his sixth MXON appearance in 2025.



“I’m excited to represent the USA once again this year,” Tomac said. “It’s going to be great to be on home turf and I believe our team will be very fast at Ironman!”



Making his MXON debut as one of the brightest up-and-comers in motocross, Deegan will battle on behalf of his country for the first time at the highest stage of the international motocross competition at Ironman Raceway.



“I’m stoked to finally be healthy enough to go race for my country and bring that trophy home where it belongs,” Deegan said.



As the premier event in international motocross competition, the FIM Motocross of Nations pits the world’s best riders against one another, while nations compete for global supremacy in the sport.



The Americans seek to defend their homeland during the weekend competition, and those interested in learning more, supporting the team or purchasing tickets can do so at mxonusa.com/.