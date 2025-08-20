2026 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Set for July 24-26!

Photo Credit: Kevin Wing

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Aug. 20, 2025) — Mark your calendars for July 24-26, 2026, as AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will return to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, for another weekend of vintage motorcycling fun.

“There’s no better weekend on the calendar than AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, which is the ultimate celebration of vintage motorcycling in the United States,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “At the AMA, we work extra hard to ensure a thrilling and unique event for all of those in attendance, and we anticipate that 2026 will once again be a grand celebration of vintage motorcycling. We are grateful to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course team for their continued help in running such a large event, and are counting down the days until we’re back on site.”

Every year, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days provides vintage enthusiasts with a weekend full of exciting activities, including a wide range of racing in a variety of disciplines, including trials, motocross, hare scrambles, flat track, road racing and pitbike racing, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, numerous recreational riding activities, seminars, bike show, stunt shows, and much more!

With its 2.4-mile, 15-turn road-racing track, and ample room for camping and activities, there’s no better host venue than Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“Our team is very proud of our collaboration with the AMA to bring this two-wheel spectacle to our motorcycle fans,” said Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course President Craig Rust. “Given our location in the Midwest and close proximity to the AMA headquarters and the Hall of Fame, I believe we are the perfect home for this event. We’ll keep working hard to continue the growth and momentum that we have established at the Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days over the past several years.” AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days raises funds for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that helps fund the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame’s mission to promote and preserve the history of motorcycling in America.

Tickets to 2026 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will be available soon and AMA Members will be able to purchase at a discount. To join the AMA and take full advantage of the discount, among other benefits, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/members-community/members/join-the-ama/ or call (800) 262-5646.

