2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Presented by Turn 14 Distribution Highlights Greatest Parts of Vintage Motorcycling Community

AMA thanks attendees, partners and sponsors for their part in fostering another dynamic Vintage Motorcycle Days event

Photo Credit: Rich Hixson

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 26, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) extends its gratitude to the tens of thousands of attendees and our partners and sponsors who helped make 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution — which ran July 24-26 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio — a roaring success.

Owned and organized by the AMA and co-promoted by track owner Green-Savoree Racing Promotions, Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution is the summer’s premier motorcycle event. The event serves as the primary fundraiser for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises funds for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and its mission to preserve the history and heritage of American motorcycling.

“There is no event on the calendar quite like AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, as tens of thousands of enthusiasts gather at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, connected by our shared love of motorcycling,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “An event of this magnitude would be impossible to accomplish without the support of our partners, sponsors, volunteers, AMA staff, and supporters, and we are so grateful to everyone who helped make this year’s event successful.”

This year, the AMA celebrated the 50th anniversary of AMA Superbike by including a number of iconic motorcycles from AMA Superbike lore. Several former members of Team Honda’s earliest AMA Superbike teams were also in attendance.

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer and three-time World Grand Prix champion Freddie Spencer served as the grand marshal for the 34th annual AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days. He was on-hand to greet fans, participate in daily in question-and-sessions, lead the Lap for History, and sign autographs.

“Freddie Spencer was the perfect Grand Marshal for this year’s AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days,” AMA Editorial Director Mitch Boehm said. “Freddie came through the road racing ranks during the 1970s and competed strongly in those early years of AMA Superbike competition, and with AMA Superbike being the theme of this year’s VMD event, we couldn’t have asked for more. Thanks also to Honda teammate Mike Baldwin for adding to the AMA Superbike celebration, along with a handful of other Team Honda riders and crew from the early 1980s.”

Several of the leading brands in the motorcycle industry also attended AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, and the AMA is grateful for the contributions of our sponsors and partners, who supported the event financially.

“We are extremely grateful for title sponsor, Permco, and presenting sponsor, Turn 14 Distribution, who have been steadfast supporters of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days for years,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “With Permco serving as title sponsor for the past four events and Turn 14 Distribution coming in for its second year as presenting sponsor, we can’t thank them enough for their dedication and devotion to the vintage riding community.”

Kula also expressed appreciation to all sponsors and vendors, including Permco, Turn 14 Distribution, Motorcycle Classics, Royal Enfield, Cardo, All Balls Racing, SSR Motorsports, Biltwell, Billet Motorsports, Kenda Tire, Spectro Performance Oils, BMW MOA, Classic British Motorcycle Club of Cincinnati, Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club, Trail Bikes, Winston Products, Mimi and Moto, Iron Pony, STACYC, Cometic Gasket/Klotz Lubricants, Mecum Auctions, Liquid Lab, Kabuto Helmets, Vance & Hines, Advanced Sleeve, TrauMoto, Honda Heritage, S&S Cycle, Awareness 22, Third Eye Design and Mize Mobile.

The AMA also thanks Harley-Davidson, Honda, Suzuki and Royal Enfield for hosting demo rides for attendees this year.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days would not be possible without an excellent venue, and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is the perfect site for all the exciting opportunities that the event offers its attendees.

“We have built a fantastic working relationship with the team at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and the facility has become a versatile venue for AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days each year,” AMA Chief Operating Officer James Holter said. “We appreciate Mid-Ohio’s efforts to help put on an outstanding event for our members. I’d like to personally thank security manager Paul Alterio and safety manager Brian Sipes for keeping our attendees safe.”

A key piece of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America, which takes place on the Mid-Ohio grounds. For the third straight year, the swap meet sold out well before the event.

“The swap meet at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days has only grown over the past few years, and that is a product of the dedication that our attendees and members have for our swap meet,” AMA Director of Information Technology Shaun Holloway said. “Thank you to our loyal vendors, many of whom have been consistent presences at our swap meet for years, and all of those that made the trip to Mid-Ohio in search of parts, memorabilia or even a new bike.”

The backbone of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is the large collection of AMA members that make the trip to Mid-Ohio for the weekend gathering of enthusiasts. Assisting these outstanding members is the AMA member services team, which works tirelessly throughout the weekend to provide excellent customer service and support to all attendees.

“Each year, we set out to make AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days a worthwhile experience for our members,” AMA Director of Marketing and Communications Joy Burgess said. “A major goal of this event is also to bring in new members, and our outstanding member services team helped process over 450 memberships this year. Thank you to all of our AMA members who make this an outstanding event each year.”

In addition to the members that attended AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, the AMA is grateful to all the AMA volunteers, as well as AMA-chartered and partner organizations, that help the event run smoothly.

“It takes a great team to execute an event of this magnitude, and we are immensely grateful for the efforts of our volunteers — which included AMA members, as well as volunteers from the AMA-chartered Christian Motorcyclist Association (CMA), our partner Motorcycle Ohio, and the many bike show judges who assisted with the Motorcycle Classics AMA Hall of Fame Bike Show.” AMA Events Manager Makenzi Martin said. “AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days would not be what it is without our volunteers and dedicated AMA staff, and we cannot thank them enough for sacrificing their time to make this event a success.”

Vintage racing is at the heart of the activities at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, as thousands of racers from across the country competed in vintage motocross, trials, hare scrambles, flat track, road racing and pitbike racing during this year’s event.

“We run one of the most expansive vintage racing programs in the country during AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, spanning off-road and on-road disciplines,” AMA Deputy Director of Racing Mike Burkeen said. “With this wide range of racing, we lean heavily on our staff, partner organizations and volunteers, who help keep our racing efforts run as smooth as possible.”

Burkeen thanked Baja M-X Incorporated, the Christian Motorcycle Association, Log Road M-X, Mandy Mastin and the Hare Scrambles Team, Trials Incorporated, America Superbike Racing Association, the Bagger Racing League, Baer Racing, eScore Electronic Event Scoring, Kevin Kelly, RaceLine Ministry, Acerbis, Ashland County Fairgrounds, MotoAmerica and the Roadracing World Action Fund.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is America’s largest celebration of vintage motorcycling and is among the most prominent single-weekend motorcycle events each summer. Stay engaged with AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days news, see photos from the event and prepare for AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days 2027 by visiting VintageMotorcycleDays.com/.