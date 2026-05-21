2026 AMA Land Speed Grand Championship to Run Aug. 23-27

The world’s fastest motorcycles will compete for records on the famed Bonneville Salt Flats

Photo Credit: Liam Rathgeber

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 21, 2026) — The 2026 AMA Land Speed Grand Championship will run Aug. 23-27 at the iconic Bonneville Salt Flats in Wendover, Utah.

The AMA Land Speed Grand Championship is a co-sanctioned event promoted by Deliciate Promotions, LLC, and is recognized by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, allowing riders to contend for both an AMA National Championship title and/or FIM World Record.

“There’s nothing quite like the AMA Land Speed Grand Championship, where some of the world’s fastest motorcycles show off their straight-line speed,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “We are grateful to Deliciate Promotions, LLC, for their tireless promotion of this event, and we look forward to getting back to the beautiful Bonneville Salt Flats for another running of this outstanding event.”

At the AMA Land Speed Grand Championship, racers will have the opportunity to set AMA National Records and FIM Land Speed World Records on machines that range from 50cc minibikes to 3,000cc streamliners.

Event classes are determined by engine displacement, modification levels and various degrees of streamlining, and competitors range from weekend enthusiasts to professional racing teams.

Learn more about the Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials at bonnevillemst.com/. Stay up to date on the AMA’s land speed racing efforts at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/track-racing/landspeed-record/.