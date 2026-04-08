2026 AMA EnduroCross Schedule Announcement

Photo Courtesy of AMA EnduroCross

*Information from an AMA EnduroCross press release*

TULSA, Okla. (April 8, 2026) — Cycle City Promotions announced today the 2026 schedule for the AMA EnduroCross Championship, sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association. The indoor off-road motorcycle racing series will consist of six rounds, culminating in the first-ever two-night, back-to-back championship finale weekend in EnduroCross history.

The six-round EnduroCross schedule begins the 2026 season in Nevada, with Las Vegas playing host to the opening round. The first round of the 2026 AMA EnduroCross Championship will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Orleans Arena. This return to Las Vegas marks the series’ first time back at the Orleans Arena in nine years.

“Las Vegas has been an important part of EnduroCross history, and we are thrilled to bring the series back here and to kick things off at the Orleans Arena,” said Tod Hammock, promoter of Cycle City Promotions.

Following a weekend off, EnduroCross will head to Nampa, Idaho, for the first time since 2022. The Ford Idaho Center will host the second round of the 2026 series on Saturday, Oct. 17.

From there, the series will head to Everett, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 24. This will mark the fourth consecutive year at Angel of the Winds Arena, but the first time the venue serves as a midseason stop as round three of the championship.

After another weekend off, round four will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7, in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the Maverik Center, marking the series’ return to Salt Lake City for the first time in several years.

The season will conclude in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with a two-night, back-to-back championship finale, marking the first time in EnduroCross history that the final two rounds will be contested on consecutive nights, Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14.

“It’s hard to imagine a more historic or epic conclusion to the EnduroCross series than what we’ve seen the last few years with the final moto of the final round deciding the champion,” said Hammock, “but having the final two rounds on the same weekend will certainly allow for a little more drama and excitement if that’s even possible.”

EnduroCross ticket sales for all events will begin in mid-May, with specific on-sale dates and times to be announced in the coming weeks.

Cycle City Promotions and EnduroCross will broadcast all six rounds of the 2026 series live worldwide. Details regarding broadcast partners, schedule, and on-air talent will be released this summer.

2026 EnduroCross Season Schedule

Round 1: Oct. 3, Las Vegas, Nev. (Orleans Arena)

Round 2: Oct. 17, Nampa, Idaho (Ford Idaho Center)

Round 3: Oct. 24, Everett, Wash. (Angel of the Winds Arena)

Round 4: Nov. 7, Salt Lake City, Utah (Maverik Center)

Round 5: Nov. 13, Idaho Falls, Idaho (Mountain America Center)

Round 6: Nov. 14, Idaho Falls, Idaho (Mountain America Center)

You can keep up with the latest updates via the following channels:

Website: www.endurocross.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/enduro_cross

Facebook: www.facebook.com/EnduroCrossSeries

Become an [EX]clusive Fan: www.endurocross.com/exclusive

ENDUROCROSS

EnduroCross is one of the wildest sports on two wheels. It combines the challenging obstacles of an enduro into the tight confines of a fan-friendly stadium setting. Riders race over rock beds, huge logs, tractor tires and more insane obstacles. The sport is as fan-friendly as it is challenging for the riders. One of the most unpredictable motorsports in history, EnduroCross always delivers ample entertainment.