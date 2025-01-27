2025 AMA Hall of Fame Days to Run Oct. 23-26 In Pickerington, Ohio

2025 AMA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony kicks off weekend of festivities on Oct. 23

Photo Credit: Addie Costan

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 27, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association will welcome the next class of motorcycling heroes during the 2025 AMA Hall of Fame Days, which will run Oct. 23-26, 2025, on the AMA campus in Pickerington, Ohio.

“AMA Hall of Fame Days is an incredible celebration of motorcycling and the incredible individuals who define the spirit of motorcycling in America,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “We look forward to welcoming the motorcycling community back to our campus and celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of the upcoming class.”

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, Oct. 23, at the Violet Township Event Center in Pickerington, Ohio — just minutes away from the AMA headquarters. The Induction Ceremony will serve as the formal introduction and celebration of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025, which will be announced at a later date.

The Induction Ceremony will be followed by a cocktail reception at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum, where the inductees will unveil their museum exhibits and sign autographs for fans.

In the days following the Induction Ceremony, the AMA will host the AMA Heritage Adventure Ride, a bike night, a pitbike exhibition, and much more!

Stay engaged with the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame on Facebook and Instagram for more information regarding the 2025 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Days.