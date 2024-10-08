Yamaha Joins as Official Dinner Sponsor of the 2024 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Photo Credit: AMA

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 8, 2024) — Famed motorcycle marque Yamaha will serve as the Official Dinner Sponsor of the 2024 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, slated for Oct. 10 at the Violet Township Event Center in Pickerington, Ohio.

“We greatly appreciate Yamaha for its support of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “As one of motorcycling’s most noteworthy brands, Yamaha is recognized by all motorcyclists — whether they’re off- or on-road riders. We look forward to working with Yamaha once again during Hall of Fame Days!”

Initially founded in 1887 as a musical instrument and audio equipment manufacturer, Yamaha dove into the world of motorcycles in 1955 with the release of the YA-1. Since then, Yamaha has exploded as one of the largest motorcycle brands globally, as well as a leading marque in various forms of motorsports.

For more information on Yamaha, head over to yamaha-motor.com/.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame will recognize the newest crop of motorcycling legends — Mike Lafferty, Debbie Matthews, Mat Mladin, Rob Rasor and Kevin Windham — at the induction ceremony. The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Cocktail Reception at the museum will follow the induction ceremony, and run from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The fun doesn’t stop there, though. On Friday, Oct. 11, the AMA Hall of Fame Heritage Ride will take riders through a scenic journey through Southern Ohio. On Saturday, Oct. 12, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Night will include vendors, food trucks, the Hall of Famer-judged bike show and an open house at the museum.

For more information on AMA Hall of Fame Days, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/hall-of-fame-days/.