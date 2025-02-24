Webb Maintains Dominance in Arlington

Deegan claims 250SX West lead with Triple Crown Victory

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

Cooper Webb secured sole possession of the red plate in the 450SX class following an outstanding Triple Crown showing during the seventh round of the 2025 AMA Supercross season in Arlington, Texas.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider stumbled in the first moto — finishing sixth — before bouncing back with victories in the final two races of the night. Entering the evening in a tie for first place in the 450SX class with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton, Webb’s victory pushed him into first in the overall standings — while Sexton endured a last-lap crash in the final moto, burying his chances to win at AT&T Stadium.

With the win on Saturday, Feb. 22, Webb has now won seven of the last nine Arlington AMA Supercross events.

“It was a great battle. Chase and I were coming through the pack, and we were going for it. We got around [Ken Roczen] and then the battle was on,” Webb said. “He made that mistake and stalled it [and gave up the lead], and I actually ended up stalling myself. It was a duel until the end. I felt a little something [nudge me] at the end, and then I heard the crowd, and I was just in disbelief like everyone else. I can’t believe it. It’s a lot of luck there. Maybe I’m [Dallas Cowboys Owner] Jerry’s grandson I didn’t know about.”

Despite the last lap calamity, Sexton still secured the final spot on the podium while Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen landed in second place behind Webb.

Webb’s triumph in Arlington lifted him to 146 points on the season and created a five-point gap between him and Sexton.

After a two-week hiatus, the 250SX West class returned and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan stole the show.

Deegan went 1-1-2 in the motos to outpace the field, winning by eight points over second-place finishers Coty Schock of Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Michael Mosiman.

“I just needed to get back to the danger zone,” Deegan said. “That’s what I’m known for: that grit, that intensity, that dog in me. And that’s kind of what I had to get back. Worked towards it during the week and I feel like it’s back.”

Deegan surpassed Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer in the overall 250SX West standings, holding a six-point lead through five rounds.

The 2025 AMA Supercross series heads to historic Daytona International Speedway for the eighth round of the season on March 1, with gate drop set for 7 p.m. Eastern Time. The racing action will be streamed live on Peacock.