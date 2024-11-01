On Nov. 5, the American public will decide its next leaders in the White House, U.S. Capitol Building and multiple state capitals across the country.

As Americans it’s our civic duty to vote, and as riders it’s our duty to Vote Like a Motorcyclist!

As you prepare to hit the ballot box, it’s important to remember the several important issues that could potentially impact motorcyclists — including protecting the right to repair your motorcycle, access to public lands, safe and reliable fuels, the increased prevalence of autonomous vehicles on American roadways and many others.

With the Government Action Center on AmericanMotorcyclist.com, you can access information about your federal, state and local elections through the “View Your Election Center” page.

Additionally, motorcyclists should sign up for Action Alerts — which provides riders with up-to-date details on issues that impact their ability to ride on- and off-road.

Visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/rights-resources/action-center/ to find all the resources you need to be informed about how your vote impacts the future of motorcycling in America!