United States Congress Celebrates AMA’s 100th Anniversary with Resolution

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 29, 2024) — The American Motorcyclist Association was honored in the United States Capitol as it celebrates a century of protecting the rights of motorcyclists and promoting the motorcycle lifestyle.

The Co-Chairs of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus, Reps. Tim Walberg (R-MI), Troy Balderson (R-OH), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), and Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) — in addition to Reps. Tracey Mann (R-KS), Carol Miller (R-WV) and Warren Davidson (R-OH) — introduced H. Res. 1391 in the House of Representatives honoring the anniversary.

“As a Charter Life Member of the AMA, it was my honor to introduce this resolution to recognize the historic achievement AMA has reached, marking its 100th Anniversary,” Rep. Walberg said. “I am proud to have been a part of this fine organization, and consider it a privilege to be counted as one of its many members.”

Over the last 100 years, the AMA has served as the foremost motorcycle rights advocacy organization at the federal and state levels. The AMA has operated with a permanent government relations staff presence in Washington, D.C., since the 1990s. Throughout the AMA’s history, the organization has worked closely with members of Congress to fight discriminatory healthcare legislation, recreational trails inaccessibility, ethanol concerns and other issues facing motorcyclists.

“We are honored Congress recognizes the AMA’s effort to protect the rights of motorcyclists,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “The AMA is pleased to serve as the leading resource for our elected officials on issues facing motorcycle riders, racers, and enthusiasts.”

In addition to the AMA’s recognition at the federal level, the AMA was also honored during an Ohio Senate session at the Ohio Statehouse on June 12, in which Sen. Tim Schaffer (R-20) presented AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman with a resolution celebrating the AMA’s centennial anniversary.

In May, the AMA was recognized at the local level. During the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Spring Bike Night and 100th anniversary celebration in Pickerington, Ohio, Mayor Lee A. Gray stopped by the AMA’s campus to deliver a proclamation declaring May 18 as American Motorcyclist Association Day in the city of Pickerington.

The AMA remains actively engaged in many issues impacting motorcyclists. To stay informed, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/.