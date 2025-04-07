Team USA Brings Home Second-Place Finish at FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup

After a weekend of fierce competition at the Wonthaggi Circuit in Australia, Team USA registered a second-place finish at the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup.

The team, consisting of Jamie Astudillo, Jordan Jarvis, Kyleigh Stallings, Lachlan Turner and Mikayla Nielsen, battled hard but fell just two points shy of Australia — which claimed the title with 77 total points on the weekend.

“We are incredibly proud of our team’s performance at the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup. Each of our five riders gave their best, and it was inspiring to see how much we learned about racing together as a team,” Team Manager Christina Denney said. “Representing the USA, the AMA, and women in motorsports is an honor, and this experience has only fueled our passion for the sport. We are excited for what’s to come and look forward to the next chapter in our racing journey.”

It was essentially a two-team race throughout the weekend, with third-place New Zealand and fourth-place Africa pacing behind Australia and Team USA, scoring 174 and 243 points, respectively.

Australian rider Charli Cannon (1-1-1) swept the motos to claim individual honors, while U.S. racers Turner (2-3-2) and Jarvis (3-6-3) also landed on the podium, finishing second and third, respectively.