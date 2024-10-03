Team USA Claims Sixth Victory at the 2024 FIM Quadcross of Nations

Bryce Ford, Joel Hetrick and Brandon Hoag lead U.S. to more international glory

Photo Credit: Rip It Up Films

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 3, 2024) — For the sixth time since 2017, the AMA U.S. ATV Motocross Team emerged victorious at the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme Quadcross of Nations, beating out the competitive field in the Czech Republic on Sept. 28-29.

The trio of Bryce Ford, Joel Hetrick and Brandon Hoag each registered podium finishes during the weekend of competition — with Ford claiming a pair of wins, while Hetrick won the Group A + B race. Hoag raced his way to two second-place finishes as well, helping the U.S. go 1-2 on the podium in the first two races of the event.

Sparked by his pair of wins, Ford secured the best individual performance of the event.

“We are very proud of Bryce, Joel and Brandon for their accomplishments this past weekend in the Czech Republic,” AMA Deputy Director of Racing Mike Burkeen said. “They represented the United States with an outstanding demeanor and raced hard for their country. This group maintained the U.S. dominance in the sport, and we cannot be more excited to bring more hardware back to the states.”

Team USA held off efforts from Team Netherlands and Team Italy, who joined the American riders on the podium, to claim the overall victory.

The United States has claimed six of the last seven FIM Quadcross of Nations titles, with Team Ireland’s 2021 victory being the only blemish on America’s run of dominance over the event in recent years.