Suzuki Supports AMA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony as the Cocktail Reception Sponsor

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 9, 2024) — Leading motorcycle brand Suzuki has pledged its support of the 2024 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — which is set to run Oct. 10 at the Violet Township Event Center in Pickerington, Ohio — as the Cocktail Reception sponsor.

“Suzuki is the perfect partner for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “As one of the top motorcycle brands in the world, their support of this event is much welcomed.”

Founded in Japan in 1909, Suzuki has blossomed into one of the most noteworthy motorcycle marques in the world, with a wide range of bikes and ATVs offered to riders of all skill levels.

For more information on Suzuki, visit https://suzukicycles.com/.

Five motorcycling legends will enter the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame during the induction ceremony, as Mike Lafferty, Debbie Matthews, Mat Mladin, Rob Rasor and Kevin Windham will receive their Hall of Fame rings and ceremonious gold jacket. Immediately following the induction ceremony, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Cocktail Reception presented by Suzuki will take place at the museum, running from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

AMA Hall of Fame Days continues on Oct. 11 with the AMA Hall of Fame Heritage Ride, which will take riders on a tour of Southeastern Ohio’s gorgeous landscape. On Oct. 12, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Night and AMA Pitbike Moto Scrambles will run at the AMA’s campus.

For more information on AMA Hall of Fame Days, visit https://americanmotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/hall-of-fame-days/.