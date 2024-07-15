SSR Motorsports Joins as Title Sponsor of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Pitbike Races

Several classes to compete for AMA No. 1 Plates in addition to various exhibition classes

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 15, 2024) — For the first time at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycles Days presented by Yamaha — which runs July 26-28 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio — AMA No. 1 plates will be awarded in pitbike racing, and SSR Motorsports has stepped in as the title sponsor of the inaugural competition.

“As one of the world’s largest manufacturers of pitbikes, SSR is the perfect partner when it comes to the wide range of pitbike racing taking place at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days this year,” AMA Director of Marketing & Communications Joy Burgess said. “We cannot wait to welcome SSR Motorsports to AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days and work closely with them to make this year’s pitbike racing program a grand event.”

Established in 2002, SSR Motorsports has grown into one of the leading manufacturers of pitbikes, dirtbikes and SXS’, staking its place in the powersports industry. For more information about SSR Motorsports, visit www.ssrmotorsports.com/.

“We can’t wait to get out to AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days to take in an exciting evening of pitbike racing,” SSR Motorsports President and Founder William Li said. “As we celebrate all that vintage motorcycling has to offer at Vintage Motorcycle Days — as well as the AMA’s 100th anniversary — we look forward to catching up with all the great riding enthusiasts at the event!”

With four classes competing for AMA national titles, along with several fun and exciting exhibition classes, pitbike racing will be bigger than ever at VMD this year. The pitbike racing program will be operated in partnership with AMA-chartered promoter Bagger Racing League (BRL) this year, with racing taking place on Friday, July 26.

AMA National Championship classes will include Vintage Minicycle, Production Modified, Production Limited and Vet. The exhibition program will consist of the following classes: Unlimited, Women’s, Trailbike and Minibike.

The pitbike racing schedule will also include a pair of invitational classes, with the AMA 100th Anniversary Invitation and Industry classes competing at the event.

For more information on pitbike racing at VMD, visit vintagemotorcycledays.com/racing/pitbike-racing/.

There will also be plenty more racing action during the three-day celebration of vintage motorcycling, with competition in motocross, trials, hare scrambles and road racing all taking place. In addition to the extensive racing schedule, this year’s VMD will also include North America largest motorcycle swap meet, vendor displays, stunt shows and much more!

To stay informed on the happenings at VMD, visit vintagemotorcycledays.com/, subscribe to the VMD Newsletter and follow the official VMD social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.