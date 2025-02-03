Sexton Returns to Top of Podium at Glendale AMA Supercross

Smith claims first victory for Triumph in 250SX West Class

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

The first Triple Crown event of the 2025 AMA Supercross season did not disappoint, as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton dashed his way to the 450SX Class victory at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Sexton went 3-3-2 during the event, pushing his way to the top of the podium and back into the overall points lead in the 450SX class. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb finished in second place behind a 1-5-3 finish, while Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen went 4-1-5 en route to third place.

“The first two races were chaos. I had to fight really hard to get to a good position and be on the podium,” Sexton said. “In the last race I made a dumb mistake and let Eli get by me. Honestly, I’m a little bummed I didn’t win that last race; I wanted that one. But I got the overall win and that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to win and get the red plate back, and consistency paid off tonight. My speed was good…we’re in a good spot and I’m ready to fight for this thing.”

With the win, Sexton jumped to 84 points on the season, leading Roczen by two points and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac by nine points. Defending 450SX class champion Jett Lawrence could not overcome a DNF in the final moto of the night — after a pair of second-place finishes in the first two motos — finishing eighth in Glendale, pushing him to fifth in the overall standings at 71 points.

The Western Region 250SX Class title race continued to heat up, with Triumph Factory Racing’s Jordon Smith becoming the fourth racer ­­— and Triumph becoming the fourth manufacturer — to claim victory this season. Smith’s win marked Triumph’s first as a manufacturer in the marque’s history.

Jordon Smith and the Triumph Factory Racing Team after securing victory at Glendale AMA Supercross on Feb. 1. (Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas)

“It’s unbelievable to get the first win for the Triumph brand…It feels good to be up here and get the win. The track got very tricky. [The track crew] didn’t touch those whoops since this morning so they were treacherous, but it’s just unbelievable to get this win. The bike is amazing,” Smith said. “I think a lot of people may have questioned me leaving Star, but I believed in these guys from day one and we worked our butts off all [during the] off-season and it really shows. I’m just so happy to be back up here on the top step.”

Smith held off a pair of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing competitors for the win, going 2-3-1 on the evening. Haiden Deegan earned a second-place finish with a 3-2-4 mark, while Cole Davies (1-1-8) could not capitalize on his victories in the first two motos to fall to third on the night.

It’s a tight race at the top of the 250SX West Class, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer holding first place with 87 points while Smith and Deegan lag behind with 85 and 84 points, respectively.

The SMX Next season also got off to a start at Glendale AMA Supercross, and Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon battled his way to first place in a race that saw three lead changes in one lap.

The 2025 AMA Supercross season heads east for Round 5, which will be hosted at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The festivities will be streamed live on Peacock.