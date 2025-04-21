Racing Registration Now Open for 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Presented by Turn 14 Distribution

Photo Credit: GingerSnaps Photography

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 21, 2025) — Racing registration has officially opened for 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, which will run July 25-27 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.



With near-endless racing opportunities, both off-road and on the famed 2.4-mile road course at Mid-Ohio, the racing action is constant at VMD. Racers can pre-register at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/racing/ to secure their spot at the starting gate.



“Vintage racing is at the core of the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days experience,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “With near-constant racing action, both off-road and on-track, all racing enthusiasts can find a way to compete at the three-day event. We strongly encourage those interested in racing to secure their spot early, as we anticipate this to be the biggest VMD yet!”



Throughout the weekend, AMA National No. 1 plates will be on the line in motocross, hare scrambles, road racing, trials and pitbike racing. Racers must compete on vintage motorcycles, spanning several eras across the different disciplines available.



At the conclusion of the three-day racing marathon, the AMA will crown the AMA Vintage Grand Champion and AMA Vet/Senior Vintage Grand Champion, which are awarded to the racers who excel in motocross, hare scrambles and trials. In road racing, the AMA Amateur National Bagger Champion will be crowned on Saturday, July 26.



The racing action will not be confined to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course grounds, as a round of the AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series will be held at the Ashland County Fairgrounds, located roughly 25 miles from Lexington, on July 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.



All racers must possess general admission tickets to VMD prior to gate entry. Only pre-registered racers with entry confirmation receive access to Mid-Ohio through Gate 3 on Thursday, July 24, at 9 a.m. General admission gates open at 5 p.m. that same day.



Pre-registered racers can also enter Mid-Ohio early with the Fast Pass, which costs $40 and will grant entry to the grounds as early as 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23. Fast Passes will expire at 6 p.m. on July 23. All pre-registered off-road racers will be sent a follow-up email from the AMA regarding how to purchase the Fast Pass.



Minimum age requirements to participate in racing at VMD can be found below:

Trials: 4 years and up

4 years and up Motocross and Hare Scrambles: 9 years and up

9 years and up Flat Track: 12 years and up

12 years and up Road Race: 14 years and up

14 years and up Pitbike: 16 years and up

Outside of racing, there are plenty of other exciting happenings taking place at VMD, with North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, bike shows, vendor displays, stunt shows and much more planned for the weekend.



Purchase tickets to 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution today at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/tickets/. Stay up to date with the latest VMD news by visiting VintageMotorcycleDays.com/ sign up for the AMA VMD newsletter or follow the VMD Facebook and Instagram pages.