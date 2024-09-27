Professional Numbers for 2025 AMA Supercross and Motocross Seasons Released

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 27, 2024) — The American Motorcyclist Association announced the professional competition numbers for the pro-licensed riders participating in the 2025 AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Professional numbers are assigned and used in competition. The reigning champion races with the No. 1 plate when competing in the class or region in which the plate was earned, while the assigned professional number is used when outside the champion’s title class or region.

2025 Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross

*Career Numbers

**New Career Numbers for 2025