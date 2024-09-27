Professional Numbers for 2025 AMA Supercross and Motocross Seasons Released

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 27, 2024) — The American Motorcyclist Association announced the professional competition numbers for the pro-licensed riders participating in the 2025 AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Professional numbers are assigned and used in competition. The reigning champion races with the No. 1 plate when competing in the class or region in which the plate was earned, while the assigned professional number is used when outside the champion’s title class or region.
2025 Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2025
- 1 – 450SMX Jett Lawrence
- 1 – 450SX Jett Lawrence
- 1 – 450MX Chase Sexton
- 1 – 250SMX Haiden Deegan
- 1 – 250MX Haiden Deegan
- 1E – Tom Vialle
- 1W – RJ Hampshire
- 2*– Cooper Webb
- 3* – Eli Tomac
- 4* – Chase Sexton
- 6* – Jeremy Martin
- 7* – Aaron Plessinger
- 9* – Adam Cianciarulo
- 10 – Chance Hymas
- 11* – Kyle Chisholm
- 12* – Shane McElrath
- 14* – Dylan Ferrandis
- 15* – Dean Wilson
- 16** – Tom Vialle
- 17* – Joey Savatgy
- 18* – Jett Lawrence
- 19 – Jordon Smith
- 20 – Pierce Brown
- 21* – Jason Anderson
- 22 – Jalek Swoll
- 23 – Julien Beaumer
- 24* – RJ Hampshire
- 25 – Ryder DiFrancesco
- 26 – Ty Masterpool
- 27* – Malcolm Stewart
- 28* – Christian Craig
- 29 – Phillip Nicoletti
- 30* – Jo Shimoda
- 31 – Max Anstie
- 32* – Justin Cooper
- 33 – Fredrik Noren
- 34 – Daxton Bennick
- 35 – Marshal Weltin
- 36 – Garrett Marchbanks
- 37 – Coty Schock
- 38* – Haiden Deegan
- 39 – Nicholas Romano
- 40 – Casey Cochran
- 41 – Nate Thrasher
- 42 – Harri Kullas
- 43 – Grant Harlan
- 44 – Dilan Schwartz
- 45* – Colt Nichols
- 46* – Justin Hill
- 47* – Levi Kitchen
- 48 – Talon Hawkins
- 49 – Mitchell Oldenburg
- 50 – Cameron McAdoo
- 51* – Justin Barcia
- 52 – Anthony Bourdon
- 53 – Romain Pape
- 54 – Jett Reynolds
- 55 – Henry Miller
- 56 – Seth Hammaker
- 57 – Benny Bloss
- 58 – Derek Kelley
- 59 – Cullin Park
- 60 – Carson Mumford
- 61 – Cole Thompson
- 62 – Mark Fineis
- 63 – Hunter Yoder
- 64 – Robbie Wageman
- 65 – Lux Turner
- 66 – Vince Friese
- 67 – Joshua Varize
- 68 – Jeremy Hand
- 69 – Kyle Webster
- 70 – Jorge Prado
- 71 – Broc Tickle
- 72 – Anthony Rodriguez
- 73 – Preston Boespflug
- 74 – Lorenzo Locurcio
- 75 – Gage Linville
- 76 – Ryder McNabb
- 77 – Jerry Robin
- 78 – Cade Clason
- 79 – Max Miller
- 80 – Derek Drake
- 81 – Matti Jorgensen
- 82 – Ryder Floyd
- 83 – Austin Forkner
- 84 – Guillem Farres
- 85 – Max Sanford
- 86 – Mitchell Harrison
- 87 – Hardy Munoz
- 88 – Devin Simonson
- 89 – Trevor Colip
- 90 – Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
- 91 – Tj Albright
- 92 – Maximus Vohland
- 93 – Michael Mosiman
- 94* – Ken Roczen
- 95 – Alvin Östlund
- 96* – Hunter Lawrence
- 97 – Bryce Shelly
- 98 – Drew Adams
- 99 – Brock Bennett