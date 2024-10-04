Powersports World TV to Serve as Livestream Sponsor for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Photo Credit: AMA

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 4, 2024) — As the American Motorcyclist Association prepares to welcome five new members to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame on Oct. 10, Powersports World TV has joined on as the official livestream sponsor for the induction ceremony.

“We’re pleased to have Powersports World TV as the official livestream sponsor for our induction ceremony,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “We appreciate their support of the Induction Ceremony and the fantastic individuals set to enter the AMA Hall of Fame.”

Founded in 2021, the National Powersports Dealership Association aids franchised and independent powersports dealerships nationwide through special services, products, programs, education and advocacy.

In addition to its efforts at the dealer level, the NPDA has recently launched Powersports World TV, which covers all things powersports through live events, movies, interviews and shows. The 2024 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be played on the channel following the event.

For more information on Powersports World TV, visit https://www.npda.org/tv.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame is set to induct five new members to its hallowed halls on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Violet Township Event Center in Pickerington, Ohio, with the class including Mike Lafferty, Debbie Matthews, Mat Mladin, Rob Rasor and Kevin Windham.

Following the induction ceremony, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Cocktail Reception will take place at the Hall of Fame Museum until 11 p.m. The reception will include a meet-and-greet and an autograph session with the 2024 Hall of Fame Class. Tickets to the induction ceremony and reception are still available.

The weekend will be chockfull of activities, including the AMA Hall of Fame Heritage Ride, pit bike racing, and the AMA Hall of Fame Bike Night, which will include music, food trucks, a special screening of Hall of Famer Mary McGee’s recent movie Motorcycle Mary, a Hall of Famer-judged bike show, and much more.

As part of AMA Hall of Fame Days, the AMA will also auction off a one-of-a-kind Indio Cali Classic Electric Guitar, which rock guitarist Billy Morris (Warrant and Quiet Riot) played at 2024 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days! The guitar also features signatures from AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers Broc Glover, Steve Baker, and Gary Jones, in addition to Yamaha legends Damon Bradshaw, Rich Oliver, Doug Dubach, and Thomas Stevens.

For more information on AMA Hall of Fame Days, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/hall-of-fame-days/.