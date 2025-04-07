Plessinger Prevails in the Mud

Chance Hymas becomes sixth different winner in 250SX East class

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

The rain and mud could not hold back Aaron Plessinger, who rode masterfully to his first 450SX victory of the 2025 AMA Supercross season in Foxborough, Mass.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider led wire-to-wire, winning by 25.920 seconds over second-place Shane McElrath of Quadlock Honda Racing — who claimed the first 450SX podium finish of his career. Class leader Cooper Webb of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing finished third at Gillette Stadium.

“As soon as I got in the lead, I knew I had to just ‘go’ and stay up, but I knew Shane was right there… It’s crazy,” Plessinger said. “I’ve just got to give it up to the whole team, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, they never stopped believing in me. I’m kinda getting emotional, but it was a tough start to the season, and for these guys to stick behind me and not stop believing in me, that’s a lot for me to ask for.”

The overall 450SX standings remained unchanged following the race in Foxborough, as Webb maintained the lead with 256 points. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton — who earned a sixth-place finish in Foxborough — held onto second place with 241 points.

The 250SX East title race continued to heat up, as Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas became the sixth unique winner in the class this season.

Hymas took the lead mid-way through the shortened main event and did not look back, outpacing first-time podium finishers Cullin Park of Phoenix Racing Honda and Gage Linville of The Dirt Bike Depot.

“This means so much to me. We’ve been working our butts off to get here. I took a step back this week and just tried to appreciate where I’m at,” Hymas said. “I’m so excited to have the team behind me; they’ve been working their butts off and they’ve been believing in me since Day 1.”

It’s anybody’s guess who will claim the 250SX East crown, as Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker jumped into a tie for the lead with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle. Following close behind are Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s R.J. Hampshire, who has 97 points, and Hymas with 91 points.

The SMX Next season also continued in Foxborough, and Yamaha’s Kade Johnson brought home the victory in a tight race — holding off fierce competition from Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon.

“That was the craziest race that I’ve ever raced. I don’t ride in mud normally. I just went out there, I knew everyone was going to be wild, I was probably not setting the fast laps, but I was consistent,” Johnson said. “My bike’s probably cooked right now. I don’t care, I just wanted to say that was so much fun.”

The AMA Supercross season heads to Philadelphia on April 12, with gate drop set for 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The racing action will be streamed live on Peacock.