Motorcycle Classics and Royal Enfield to Sponsor the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

Photo Credit: Mariah Lacy

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 9, 2025) — Motorcycle Classics will serve as the official title sponsor and Royal Enfield will be the presenting sponsor of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show, which will take place Saturday, July 26, during Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution.



Motorcycle Classics magazine is a one-stop shop for all things vintage motorcycling, with plenty of features from motorcycle collectors and enthusiasts.



“We are thrilled to partner with AMA for the Hall of Fame Bike Show at the 2025 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days,” Motorcycle Classics Editor Mark Mederski said. “This collaboration is a significant milestone for us, as it allows us to honor the legacy of motorcycling while celebrating the incredible achievements of those who have shaped the industry. Together with the AMA, we are excited to bring together enthusiasts, builders and collectors for an unforgettable event with decades of history that showcases the passion and innovation that defines the exciting world of motorcycles.”



As one of the most premier motorcycle marques, Royal Enfield has been constructing motorcycles since 1901. Headquartered in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield is the oldest motorcycle manufacturer still in production and is one of the largest brands in the world.



“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days delivers every year, with limitless opportunities to enjoy all things on two wheels,” said Nathan Kolbe, Royal Enfield’s Head of Marketing — Americas Region. “We are thrilled to bring Royal Enfield’s passion for pure motorcycling once again to this one-of-a-kind event, offering demo rides on our full lineup and sponsoring the VMD Bike Show. Interacting with the tens of thousands of attendees is something we look forward to every year as a brand.”



This year’s AMA Hall of Fame Bike Show classes include:

American Motorcycles ​ 1939-1964 1965-1983 1984-Present Competition Custom Best American Bike

British Motorcycles ​ 1939-1962 1963-1975 1976-1994 1995-Present Competition Custom Best British Bike

European Motorcycle s ​ 1930-1969 1970-1992 1993-Present Competition Custom Best European Bike

s Japanese Motorcycles ​ 1939-1967 1968-1978 1979-1989 1990-Present Competition Custom Best Japanese Bike



More information regarding the Motorcycle Classics AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show presented by Royal Enfield can be found at vintagemotorcycledays.com/bike-show/.

2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution is the premier vintage motorcycling event of the summer, complete with racing in a variety of disciplines, vendor displays, stunt shows and much more. Stay up to date on the latest VMD news by following the official VMD social media pages on Facebook and Instagram and signing up for the VMD Newsletter.