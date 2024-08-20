MotoAmerica Makes Successful Return to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Fan-favorite track delivers big crowd and action-packed racing

Photo Credit: Brian J. Nelson/MotoAmerica

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Aug. 19, 2024) — The American Motorcyclist Association congratulates MotoAmerica on a triumphant return to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, after a 10-year absence from the iconic track. MotoAmerica, home of the AMA Superbike Championship, visited Mid-Ohio for its eighth round of the 2024 season.

“It has been a long time coming but worth the wait to welcome the AMA Superbike Championship back to the flowing curves of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “The weekend wasn’t without some challenges from Mother Nature, but the MotoAmerica team, supported by the Mid-Ohio track crew, were decisive and flexible, squeezing in as much racing action as possible.”

Race officials and track personnel battled volatile weather on both Saturday and Sunday but successfully completed the program. The hard work and quick planning allowed for a full slate of racing, rewarding fans with two championships and memorable moments on the newly paved road-race course.

In the premier Steel Commander Superbike class, Warhorse HSBK Racing’s Josh Herrin had a perfect weekend, with a clean sweep of the class doubleheader. While his first race was a runaway, the second offered some of the most exciting racing action of the weekend, with a full race battle with Sean Dylan Kelly and Cameron Beaubier, both on BMWs.

Two support class championships were decided on Sunday. Mikayla Moore wrapped up the 2024 Royal Enfield Build Train Race title with her seventh win of the season, and Matthew Chapin locked down the 2024 Junior Cup Championship on his BARTCON Racing Kawasaki with the double-header sweep.

The titles also are notable because both young riders have been selected to represent North America at the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme Intercontinental Games on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 in Jerez, Spain. Teams from all six of the FIM Continental Unions of Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, Latin America and Oceania will compete for world bragging rights at the two-day event.

“Congratulations to Mikalya and Chapin for outstanding seasons,” said Dingman, who presented Moore with her AMA No. 1 plate. “Their performances this year have been impressive, and both Mikalya and Matt will represent us well on the international stage in Jerez.”

Matthew Chapin, 2024 Junior Cup Champion. Photo Credits: Brian J. Nelson/MotoAmerica

The Supersport class saw a split in wins, with Rahal Ducati’s PJ Jacobsen winning on Saturday and Strack Racing’s Mathew Scholtz finishing out front on Sunday with his seventh win of the year.

Saturday’s Supersport race likely will be remembered by Mid-Ohio fans for the rider who crossed the line in third behind Jacobsen and second-place finisher Scholtz: veteran AMA racer and Ohio native Larry Pegram. With the race starting in the wet, the 51-year old, riding a Suzuki for TopPro Racing, led the race on rain tires for several laps before fading slightly. It was his first AMA podium finish since 2014 in the AMA Superbike class at New Jersey Motosports Park.

In the Mission Super Hooligan class, Saddlemen Racing/Harley Davidson’s Jake Lewis easily won the first race, with Lewis’s teammate Cory West winning by just 0.105 of a second over S&S/Indian Motorcycles Tyler O’Hara in the second contest.

In King of the Baggers, the two riders at the top of the points standings, Harley-Davidson’s Kyle Wyman and Indian Motorcycle’s Troy Herfoss split wins.

MotoAmerica resumes its season on Sept. 13-15 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. For racing and ticket information, see www.motoamerica.com.