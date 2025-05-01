May is Motorcycle Awareness Month

AMA celebrates the freedom of motorcycling while reminding riders to use caution this riding season

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 1, 2025) — With May serving as the unofficial start to riding season, the American Motorcyclist Association reminds motorists to keep an eye out for motorcycles and extend courtesy to riders this Motorcycle Awareness Month.

Motorcycle Awareness Month is the annual campaign to increase awareness of motorcycles on the open road and advocate for measures that improve the safety of riders on our nation’s roads and highways.

“Motorcycle Awareness Month provides an annual opportunity for the American Motorcyclist Association to remind motorists of the seasonal return of motorcyclists to our nation’s roadways,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “It also gives us the opportunity to encourage motorcyclists to ride safely. We will continue to stress the importance of enhancing safety measures to increase the safety of all riders on the open road.”

While the AMA fights year-round to ensure safe roadways for motorcyclists, Motorcycle Awareness Month is a reminder that motorists and motorcyclists must rely on one another to reduce the number of crashes on our nation’s highways.

In recent years, the AMA has been deeply engaged in several issues that impact the safety of street riders, including Automated Driving Systems (ADS) in cars and trucks, distracted driving, and lane-filtering.

The AMA has continually sounded the alarm regarding ADS and the testing of such systems on the open road. The inattentive use of these systems by motorists remains a major issue affecting the safety of motorcyclists, and the AMA reminds drivers to maintain vigilance behind the wheel even when using ADS systems.

To help protect riders in slowed or stopped traffic, the AMA was instrumental in efforts to legalize lane-filtering in Colorado and Minnesota in 2024. This year, the AMA has been engaged in efforts to establish the practice in Oregon and Michigan. The AMA is a steadfast supporter of lane-filtering, as it reduces the possibility of rear-end collisions by allowing motorcyclists to filter through congested traffic at low speeds.

Created in the early 1980s, Motorcycle Awareness Month is a monthlong reminder of the necessary steps needed to ensure safe roadways for all users — including motorcycles, cars and trucks. The AMA, its networks of clubs, state motorcycle rights organizations, the motorcycle industry and federal and state government entities have been steadfast supporters of Motorcycle Awareness Month.

Multiple states, including Colorado, Massachusetts and Washington have already instituted resolutions to observe Motorcycle Awareness Month.

Keep up with all things Motorcycle Awareness Month by staying engaged with AmericanMotorcyclist.com and the AMA’s social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.