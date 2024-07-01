Kenda Tire Named Official Camping Partner of 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Yamaha

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 1, 2024) — Kenda Tire will support Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Yamaha, which runs July 26-28 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, joining on as the official camping partner of this year’s event.

“We love attending AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days each year, and we’re incredibly excited to return to the event,” Kenda Director of Powersports Dave Komoroski said. “We look forward to seeing all of the loyal riders at Mid-Ohio this year and engraining ourselves in all things motorcycles throughout our time there!”

Established in 1962 in Taiwan as a producer of bike tires, Kenda Tire has boomed into one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers. With deep ties in the motorcycle industry, Kenda Tire has been a steadfast supporter of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days throughout the event’s history.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Kenda Tire back to Vintage Motorcycle Days this year as our official camping partner,” AMA Director of Marketing and Communications Joy Burgess said. “Kenda’s reach within the motorcycling community as one of the biggest tire manufacturers in the world makes them an excellent partner for this event.”

This year’s Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Yamaha will double as the AMA’s centennial celebration, with plenty of motorcycling opportunities for vintage enthusiasts, including racing in multiple disciplines, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame 100-Year Bike Show and much more. For more information, visit vintagemotorcycledays.com/.

