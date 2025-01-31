Jessica Noaeill Elected to AMA Board of Directors

Defeated incumbent Gary Pontius for Region 3 seat

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 31, 2025) — Jessica Noaeill of Hammond, Wis., will join the American Motorcyclist Association’s Board of Directors after defeating incumbent Gary Pontius of Westfield, Ind., in the recent Region 3 election.

Members from Region 3 — which is made up of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana and Northern Illinois — voted to make Noaeill the newest member of the AMA Board of Directors.

“The American Motorcyclist Association welcomes Jessica Noaeill to the organization’s board of directors,” AMA Chair Russ Ehnes said. “Jessica’s expertise as a rider, AMA club president and promoter will serve her well in this role, and her abilities will be useful as we work to make the AMA stronger for our members and riders across the country.”

A lifelong rider and motorsports enthusiast, Noaeill has more than 20 years of experience as an AMA club president and event promoter — specializing in organizing motocross, hare scrambles, enduro and trail ride events. Noaeill also has prior experience as a chairwoman, serving as Vice Chair for Minnesota District 23.

The AMA extends its gratitude to Pontius, who has more than 30 years of experience working with the organization — including his most recent stint as Vice Chair.

“Gary Pontius has dedicated his life to motorcycling and its community and is a true champion of our sport and lifestyle,” Ehnes said. “We thank him for his decades of service to the AMA and wish him the best moving forward.”

For more information on the AMA Board of Directors and to view their position statements, visit americanmotorcyclist.com/ama-101/ama-board-of-directors/.