EXPLORE Act Signed into Law

On Jan. 4, President Joe Biden signed the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences (EXPLORE) Act into law, creating additional opportunities for motorized access on federal lands.

This piece of legislation also aims to improve access to public lands for outdoor recreation, create new long-distance bike trails and restore campgrounds and modernize infrastructure, among other aspects. The EXPLORE Act also seeks to enhance opportunities for motorized and non-motorized recreation, expanding outdoor activities for enthusiasts on public lands.

“The EXPLORE Act will help grow the off-road riding community by allowing for more land for OHV activities,” AMA Government Relations Director Nick Haris said. “With this law, our members will have more space to ride on the beautiful public lands our country has to offer.”

The law also allows for organized group recreation activity with motorized vehicles.

