Eli Tomac Replaces Injured Chase Sexton on Team USA for Motocross of Nations

Photo Credit: Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 23, 2024) — Destiny took a second shot at Team USA’s Motocross of Nations prospects on Saturday, sidelining team captain and MXGP Class rider Chase Sexton with an injury, but another former AMA champion is joining the fight. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac will replace Red Bull KTM’s Sexton to keep America’s 2024 world title hopes alive.

Sexton’s injury, sustained at the final round of SuperMotocross in Las Vegas, came only three days after previous team member Chance Hymas confirmed he would be out with a tweaked knee. Following that stroke of bad luck, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb volunteered to race the MX2 class.

This leaves Open Class rider Aaron Plessinger with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing as the only original member on the 2024 roster. Team USA is managed by AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Legend and five-time Motocross World Champion Roger Decoster.

“Due to the unfortunate racing incident Chase was involved in at the final round of SMX, I was the next one in line to take his place for Team USA,” Tomac said. “Aaron, Cooper and I are ready to give it our best effort at Matterely Basin. This is very short notice for my team, but we are going to make it happen!”

AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier thanked Tomac for joining the 2024 effort at the last minute.

“Yet again, a proud American motocross racer is stepping up to meet fate’s call,” Pelletier said. “Eli Tomac is one of the sport’s great champions, and it’s our honor to welcome him back to Team USA for the 2024 MXON. On behalf of the AMA and all U.S. motocross fans, I want to thank Eli for rising to the occasion and of course to wish Chase a speedy and complete recovery. I also want to acknowledge Star Racing’s commitment to scramble and thank them for providing another rider.”

The 31-year-old Tomac is a four-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion and a two-time AMA Supercross Champion. He raced the MXGP class in 2022 when Team USA won the MXON at Red Bud MX in Buchanan, Mich. This year will be Tomac’s fifth time on Team USA.

The 2024 Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme MXON will be Oct. 4-6 in Matterley Basin, U.K.

To help support the 2024 U.S. Motocross of Nations team, visit www.raiseit4usa.com/.