Discounted Tickets For 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Now on Sale for AMA Members

Swap meet booths also available to previous purchasers

Photo Credit: Willie Browning

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 7, 2024) — Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution is fast approaching — with the grand celebration of all things vintage motorcycling scheduled for July 25-27, 2025, at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio — and discounted tickets for AMA members are now on sale for motorcycling’s biggest and best vintage event!

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution will, once again, be bigger and better than ever with a wide range of racing in various disciplines, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, vendor displays, demo rides and much more.

Tickets are on sale now, with weekend passes starting at $70. Purchase your tickets today at vintagemotorcycledays.com/tickets/!

“We anticipate another outstanding AMA VMD this year, with even more vintage motorcycling excitement than ever before,” AMA Director of Marketing and Communications Joy Burgess said. “As tens of thousands of people attend VMD each year, make sure to secure your spot by buying your ticket today at the special discounted rate for AMA members.”

Individuals who purchased a swap meet booth in 2024 may secure their spot in the motorcycle swap meet, and new for 2025 is the Swap Meet Fast Pass, available for purchase to those who secure three or more booths. Space is limited, so secure your spot now at services.americanmotorcyclist.com/vmd_swap_meet/. Booth sales will open to the public on April 1.

For more information on 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, visit https://vintagemotorcycledays.com/. Make sure to stay up to date on the latest VMD news by signing up for the bi-weekly VMD Newsletter at https://americanmotorcyclist.com/members-community/community/ama-newsletters/ and following the official VMD social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.