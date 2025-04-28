Webb Strikes Back in Pittsburgh

Vialle regains 250SX East points lead with victory

Photo Credit: Willie Browning

Cooper Webb made a remarkable statement where the three rivers meet in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider withstood a fierce pursuit from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton to extend his title lead with just two rounds remaining in the 2025 AMA Supercross season. Sexton pushed Webb to the edge, making a pair of late charges for the lead, but Webb was able to hold off the La Moille, Ill., native to secure the win at Acrisure Stadium.

“It’s been a heck of a fight, and a rough two weeks, especially last week,” Webb said. “So, it was much needed tonight. It was an incredible main event. We were going for it and if I made one little mistake, I knew he was going to get me. So, you want to talk about pressure, that was a lot.”

Webb’s teammate, Justin Cooper, also rose to the podium with a third-place finish.

With Webb and Sexton in a dead heat for the 450SX crown, the Yamaha rider’s victory loomed large in the overall title race. With the pair well ahead of the field, Webb jumped to 325 points on the season with the win while Sexton followed with 313 points.

The 250SX East title race also received a massive shift in Pittsburgh, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle reclaiming the lead with a tight victory over Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Nate Thrasher. Vialle held off a late push from Thrasher, winning by just 1.637 seconds over the Yamaha rider.

“Coming into this round I pretty much had to win. And I delivered tonight so that feels really good,” Vialle said. “This track was tough tonight, but I had some good lines for the main event and could make the pass at the end. This one feels good, and I’m lucky to have the chance to fight for the title in Salt Lake City.”

Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Maximus Vohland registered his first-career podium finish, standing alongside Vialle and Thrasher following the race.

It’s anybody’s guess who will walk away with the 250SX East crown. Vialle (160), Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker (159) and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s R.J. Hampshire (158) find themselves separated by three total points with one race remaining — the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City on May 10.

The SMX Next — Supercross AMA National Championship was also on the line in Pittsburgh on April 26. Claiming the title as the nation’s best amateur Supercross rider was Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Alexander Fedortsov, who held off pursuits from Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon and Enzo Temmerman.

“[It] feels insane. Honestly, I can’t believe I did it,” Fedortsov said. “I had a great start, passed my teammate right away, and just checked out a little bit and had a really great race. I felt great on the track. No better place to do that, honestly. I’m so excited.”

Just two rounds remain in the 2025 AMA Supercross season, and all three titles are still up for grabs. Don’t miss out on Round 16, as the series shifts to Denver on May 3, with gate-drop set for 4:30 p.m. All racing action will be streamed live on Peacock.