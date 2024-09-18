Cooper Webb Joins the United States Motocross of Nations Team

Webb added alongside Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger on Team USA

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 18, 2024) — Due to unforeseen circumstances, Chance Hymas of Team Honda HRC Progressive will be unable to compete at the 2024 FIM Motocross of Nations, which is slated to run Oct. 4-6 at Matterley Basin in Winchester, U.K.

Filling in for the young rider is two-time AMA Supercross 450SX Champion Cooper Webb of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. The 28-year-old racer has captured 25 career AMA Supercross 450SX wins, ranking 10th all-time in wins at the highest level of the sport.

“I would like to thank Chance Hymas and Team Honda HRC Progressive for their support of Team USA,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “We wish Chance a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back racing in 2025. We appreciate Cooper Webb and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team for stepping up and answering the call to help Team USA.”

This marks Webb’s first appearance at the FIM Motocross of Nations since 2016, where he led the United States to a runner-up finish as team captain. This year, Webb will represent Team USA in the MX2 Class.

“I’m so excited to be headed to MXON. Obviously, a fire drill situation and decision but I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity,” Webb said. “[I] was asked to ride a 250 so I spun some laps on Haiden Deegan’s bike and remembered how good the YZ250F is. I haven’t raced it since 2016 but felt right at home with the few laps I did. I will be all in on 250 prep after Vegas SMX and excited for the opportunity to represent my country.”

Webb joins team captain Chase Sexton — the 2024 Pro Motocross 450 and 2023 AMA Supercross 450SX champion — and fellow AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross star Aaron Plessinger on Team USA.

The American Motorcyclist Association thanks Team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Team Honda HRC Progressive and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for their support of Team USA’s Motocross of Nations efforts as they seek to bring home the Chamberlain Trophy once again.

To help support the 2024 U.S. Motocross of Nations team, visit www.raiseit4usa.com/.