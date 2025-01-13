Sexton Surges to Season-Opening Win At Anaheim 1

Shimoda claims victory in 250SX Class

After failing in his title defense in 2024, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton got off to a strong start to the 2025 AMA Supercross campaign by claiming victory at Anaheim 1 on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Although Sexton filed in behind Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson until Lap 4, the La Moille, Ill., native shot ahead of Anderson and held firm in the lead for the rest of the race. Sexton held off a fierce chase from second-place Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen and Anderson, who rounded on the podium of the season-opening race.

“I knew where I was at coming in here. I knew I had good speed. I feel more like myself in 2023 when I was fast, but I feel like I’m a little more mature now and I can get out front and run my own laps and not make mistakes, so it was a fun race,” Sexton said. “I had so much fun on this track tonight. I can’t give it up to the team enough. They put in so much hard work this off-season to get me comfortable, knowing that I wasn’t comfortable last year; and coming in now we’re back where we need to be. We still have lots to improve; it’s only one race in and there’s 16 left, but we’re off to a good start and the first time winning A1 feels pretty good.”

Defending AMA Supercross 450SX champion Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence couldn’t overcome a pair of mistakes — including one immediately following the gate drop — and finished in 12th at Angel Stadium. Sexton surged into the overall lead, claiming 25 points on the day, while Roczen earned 22 and Anderson picked up 20.

The 250SX title race also began on Saturday, with Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda dashing out to a wire-to-wire victory. Shimoda led all 15 laps en route to the season-opening win while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer — who captured his first-career AMA Supercross podium — and Triumph Racing Factory Team’s Jordon Smith landed in the top three.

“This is the start I was looking for every single year. And I think I was honestly sleeping on the gate [in previous seasons]. But we came out with a good start and just put in some consistent laps, you know, and never looked back,” Shimoda said. “All this happened because of my team behind it. I’d just like to thank everyone at Honda, my trainer, mechanic and everybody… Thank you so much. Thank you, I love you guys.”

Shimoda picked up 25 points from the victory, while Beaumer captured 22 and Smith collected 20 in the early stages of the title race.

The 2025 AMA Supercross season continues with Round 2 from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 18 with gate drop set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The racing action will be broadcast on Peacock.