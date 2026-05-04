Championship Dreamin’ in Denver

One point separates AMA Supercross 450SX championship contenders following penultimate round of 2026 season

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

The 2026 AMA Supercross 450SX title chase will come down to the final round of the season.

Thanks to a momentum-shifting victory at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence pulled within a point of Ken Roczen of Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki Team for the class lead with one final clash in Salt Lake City on the horizon on May 9.

“Let’s go out, have fun, and do what I love to do,” Lawrence said. “It couldn’t have been much better than that. I’m really happy. Let’s go to Salt Lake, baby.”

While Lawrence captured victory in Denver, Roczen maintained his class lead with a second-place finish, holding a 332-331 advantage over Lawrence heading into the season’s final round. Rounding out the podium in Denver was Eli Tomac of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, producing a podium finish in front of his hometown crowd.

“We had a four-point lead, it’s one point now. It is what it is going into the last race,” Roczen said. “That’s most exciting for the fans, us, and everyone.”

With the 250SX West class already wrapped up, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan continued to dominate the field in Denver.

Deegan led all 19 laps en route to the victory, outpacing second-place finisher Levi Kitchen of Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki by 3.529 seconds to claim the win. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder DiFrancesco earned the final podium spot.

With the win, Deegan has emerged victorious in seven of the last eight 250SX West contests, jumping to 215 points on the season with one round remaining. Kitchen held strong in second place with 155 points.

The thrilling conclusion of the 2026 AMA Supercross season will take place on Saturday, May 9, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The racing action kicks off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time and will be streamed live on Peacock.