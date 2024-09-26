California Signs Law Regarding Sanctioned Event Permit for Off-Highway Motorcycle Competition

CA SB 708 creates new competition permit program in wake of dissolution of the Red Sticker Program in 2021

Photo Credit: AMA

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. XX, 2024) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed Senate Bill 708 into law on Sept. 22, which created a much-needed off-highway competition vehicle permit program after the California Air Resources Board ended the previous Red Sticker Program in 2021.

Introduced by California Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego), Senate Bill 708 passed through both houses with bipartisan support.

With the ending of the Red Sticker Program, there was a void regarding the identification process of newer models in off-road competition, leading to widespread confusion among land management agencies and sanctioning bodies to correctly identify those vehicles at sanctioned competition events held on public lands in the state.

“The passage of Senate Bill 708 into California law is a major win for off-highway land management agencies, sanctioning bodies and competitors,” AMA Director of Government Relations and Western States Representative Nick Haris said. “This new law will address much of the uncertainty experienced over the past three years and will make the off-highway competition community within the state much stronger as a result.”

The AMA thanks its California members, especially in District 36, for their advocacy regarding this important issue. Their efforts over the past three years played a key role in the passage of this legislation.

In addition to the new permit program, Senate Bill 708 will also restore fees that were lost when the Red Sticker Program was sunset in 2021. Those new funds will go to support event-related costs, including trail maintenance and conservation.